Unitedag Set To Celebrate 45Th Sapphire Anniversary At 2025 INSPIRE Conference

Irvine, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UnitedAg is set to celebrate its 45th Sapphire Anniversary from March 17-19, 2025, at the Terranea Resort and Spa in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, with conference theme: INSPIRE . This special gathering will bring together leaders, members, and industry professionals to celebrate UnitedAg's legacy and foster inspiration through healthcare, advocacy, leadership, and education.

Throughout the conference, INSPIRE will be a unifying message encouraging attendees to look to the future with optimism and a renewed commitment to advancing the agricultural community. UnitedAg's leadership will introduce initiatives designed to inspire innovation, enhance member well-being, and strengthen partnerships. Daniel Kraft, the Annual Keynote Speake , will lead the event with insights on healthcare innovation and inspire attendees with a forward-looking perspective on emerging technologies and opportunities.

The INSPIRE theme extends through an impressive lineup of industry experts, including:

Louie A. Brown, Jr. – Partner, Kahn Soares & Conway, LLP

Alexandra Macedo – President, Macedo Environmental Consulting

Joshua C. Walters – Chief of Strategy, Alliance of California's Farmers & Ranchers

Jonathan Adams – President, SALIX Data

Karthik Krishnan – CEO, International Finance Facility for Education

Daniel Nelson – President & CEO, Latin Berry Plants



AJ Cisney – General Manager, Rancho Guadalupe, LLC And more to be announced.

Concluding the conference, the Annual Dinner Dance, Awards Ceremony, and Silent Auction will provide a memorable close to the 45th Anniversary festivities. With the silent auction benefiting UnitedAg's Agricultural Education Foundation (AEF) , attendees will also have the opportunity to invest in the future by supporting scholarships for emerging agricultural leaders.

Join us as we celebrate and INSPIRE each other to drive innovation and resilience for the future of agriculture.

Event Details:

Date: March 17-19, 2025

Location: Terranea Resort and Spa, Rancho Palos Verdes, California

Registration: unitedagconference.org/registration

This conference represents a valuable opportunity to connect, collaborate, and celebrate UnitedAg's impact in serving the agricultural community for the past 45 years.

About UnitedAg:

UnitedAg is a member-owned agricultural trade association dedicated to providing comprehensive health benefits, fostering the next generation of agricultural leaders, and advocating for members' interest with lawmakers. Our mission is to support the sustainability and success of our members and the agricultural sector through tailored health benefits, leadership development, and legislative advocacy.

