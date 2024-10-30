SANY India Secures 1.6 GW Wind Turbine Contracts, Strengthening Position In India's Wind Energy Sector

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 30th, 2024: SANY India has achieved a significant milestone in its recent venture into India's sector with SANY Wind Energy India Pvt Ltd. SANY India has rapidly established itself as a trusted partner in the wind energy landscape, securing large wind turbine sales agreements totaling 1.6 GW. These include a 1,324 MW agreement with three subsidiaries of the JSW Group and a 300 MW contract with the Indian arm of Sembcorp Limited.



This accomplishment highlights SANY India's strategic entry and steady growth in India's wind energy market. It also reflects the confidence that industry leaders place in SANY's advanced technological capabilities, product quality, and commitment to sustainable development. In alignment with the Indian government's Make in India initiative, SANY India is working hand-in-hand with domestic partners to promote localized manufacturing and enhance India's renewable energy infrastructure. These collaborations with JSW Group and Sembcorp underscore a shared commitment to advancing clean energy and reducing carbon emissions, aligning with India's renewable energy goals and strengthening the country's sustainable growth trajectory.



Through these partnerships, SANY will deliver state-of-the-art 4 MW wind turbine technology optimized for efficiency and performance across various environmental conditions, showcasing its ability to meet the specific demands of India's expanding renewable energy market. SANY's turbines are designed to offer durability, reliability, and superior energy output, making them ideal for large-scale projects requiring high performance and minimal environmental impact.



Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Govind Bhagwatikar, Country Manager & Director of SANY Wind Energy India Pvt Ltd., stated, "As India's energy landscape shifts towards greener solutions, this milestone reflects SANY India's Renewable Energy commitment to providing cutting-edge renewable energy solutions that meet the growing demand for clean energy. We are excited to partner with respected organizations like the JSW Group and Sembcorp, who share our vision for a sustainable future. This partnership has not only strengthened SANY India's position in Indian wind energy market but also affirm our reputation for delivering reliable, high-quality solutions that drive the transition to greener energy sources."



SANY's 4 MW wind turbine model was added to the MNRE-RLMM List in January 2024, issued by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India. The turbine is also compliant with Indian Grid Codes and certified by UL.



A global leader in renewable energy solutions, SANY is dedicated to continuous innovation through extensive R&D, offering efficient wind turbine platforms tailored for diverse wind regime in India. With a growing portfolio and expanding partnerships in India, SANY India is well-positioned to contribute to the nation's renewable ambitions and to support its goal of building a low-carbon economy. This success marks an important step forward in SANY India's ongoing commitment to advancing renewable technology and fostering a cleaner, more sustainable future.





ABOUT SANY India



SANY India offers the widest range of Construction Machinery in India & South Asia. In 2012, SANY India invested more than INR 1000 crores to develop infrastructure for R&D, Manufacturing, Quality Inspection, Testing, and Service at their manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. Through this facility, the company operates in multiple Business verticals viz: Earth Moving, Lifting, Foundation, Mining, Ports, Concrete, Roads and Renewable Energy solutions. Presently, SANY India offers products like excavators, truck-mounted cranes, all-terrain and rough terrain cranes, crawler cranes, transit mixers, batching plants, boom pumps, trailer pumps, piling rigs, motor graders, pavers, milling machine, compactors, reach stackers, rubber tyred gantry cranes, rail-mounted gantry cranes, mining equipment, wind turbine generators and many more.

