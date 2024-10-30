Country Club Lima Hotel Named #4 Best Hotel In South America In Condé Nast Traveler's 2024 Readers' Choice Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LIMA, PERU, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Condé Nast Traveler recently announced the results of its annual Readers' Choice Awards , with Country Club Lima Hotel recognized as #4 in Hotels in South America overall, receiving the outstanding score of 98.14.The prestigious Readers' Choice Awards are the industry's longest-running and valued acknowledgement of excellence. Over 575,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers from across the United States shared their honest travel ratings, providing an in-depth look at the destinations they're most excited to revisit worldwide.The hotel is more than deserving of the award for its elegant architecture, high-quality facilities and renowned service. Founded in the 1927, Country Club Lima Hotel is located in the San Isidro district as one of the most exclusive hotels in Lima.The hotel is a storied icon that keeps transforming itself while preserving its rich history. The 83 rooms have been remodeled with a blend of fresh, avant-garde design while preserving their classic charm. Each room is spacious and filled with natural light, featuring marble finishes and fine tapestries.One of the highlights of the hotel is the stunning gallery of over 300 pieces of viceregal art, donated by the Pedro de Osma Museum. These pieces are showcased in the public spaces as well as in the salons and guest rooms. The gold leaf frames, careful carving techniques, and history portrayed on the canvases speak to the pieces' unique and unmistakably Peruvian history.The 2024 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler's website and highlighted in the November issue.###About Country Club Lima Hotel,Each of the Country Club Lima Hotel's corners and corridors hides a legend, a story, a mystery. The hotel is located at Av Los Eucaliptos 590 in San Isidro. Staying here means being part of Lima's history: cosmopolitan, historic, unique. It is a storied icon that keeps transforming itself, preserving in its nooks and crannies visits of celebrities and countless social gatherings here in one of the most exclusive areas of the capital. In all of its 83 rooms and suites strong stimulating visuals were recently introduced with bright statement headboards with motifs extracted from the rich Peruvian past. The Pedro de Osma Museum, created with the legacy of philanthropist and collector of the same name, has donated 300 unique pieces to the Country Club Lima Hotel, making it a memorable destination for day visits, drinks and meals if not overnight stays. Other services and amenities include: Yaku Spa offering massage, facials, Andean therapies, solarium and hairdresser; Peruvian silver jewelry and fine alpaca clothing stores; and a full-service business center.

