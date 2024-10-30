Chitrangda Singh Says Balance Is The Key To Food Indulgence On Diwali

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Chitrangda Singh, who will be next seen in 'Housefull 5', feels balance is the key to enjoying Diwali festivities.

The actress has said that although she plans to indulge in her favourite food during Diwali, she will make sure to get back on track quickly and burn out the excess calories acquired during the festive time.

The actress told IANS,“Diwali is such a festive time, so indulging a little is inevitable. I believe it's all about balance, enjoy the treats, but don't go overboard. I usually try to stick to healthier options and stay mindful of portion sizes. I think the key is to enjoy the celebrations but get back on track quickly and not let one day of indulgence turn into a week.”

She also shared her plans for the festival with IANS, as she said,“Diwali is always a special time, and this year, I'm planning to celebrate it with my family and close friends. I love the festive warmth, and Diwali brings out that extra bit of sparkle. It's about being grateful, sharing love, and celebrating the little things with loved ones. I'll probably keep it simple yet meaningful-some traditional rituals, great food, and lots of lights.”

The actress further gave an update on her upcoming movie 'Housefull 5', and said that she is in the midst of a busy yet fun schedule, and is having a gala time shooting for the movie.

She said,“We're in the middle of a very fun, busy schedule. Housefull 5 is shaping up to be even more grand and entertaining. It's been such an energetic set, and we're having a blast creating those iconic moments that the series is known for. I think audiences are in for a real treat.”