Raymond Palmer Enhances Shelter, K9 Training, Zoo, And Wildlife Sanctuary Environments Through Donations Of Bone Pools

Winston "Winter" Wolf Arthur Palmer I

Gidget Angelina Jolie-Rae Palmer

Used as Whelping Bone at Rockstar Rescue

Raymond Palmer donates Bone Pools to shelters, K9 units, military, zoos, and sanctuaries-enhancing animal care, comfort, and fundraising for nearly 20 years.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Raymond Palmer, through his company One Dog One Bone, is dedicated to supporting the well-being of rescue dogs, working K9 units, military K-9s, and wildlife. His efforts focus on donating One Dog One Bone's Bone Pools to animal shelters, rescue organizations, K9 training divisions, military units, and wildlife sanctuaries, providing resources that improve the comfort and quality of life for animals, as well as generating funds for these causes.Supporting Animal Welfare, K9 Training, and Wildlife Conservation with Bone Pool DonationsRaymond Palmer's contributions center around the donation of Bone Pools, a durable and practical resource that enhances both indoor and outdoor spaces for animals. In many shelters, Bone Pools are used as "whelping Bones," offering a safe and secure environment for mothers and their litters. Outdoors, the Bone Pools help keep animals cool, provide a space for play and exercise, and contribute to a more engaging environment in shelters, K9 training facilities, military units, and wildlife sanctuaries. Additionally, many organizations have used Bone Pools in raffles to raise essential funds for their programs.Partnerships with Animal Rescues, K9 Divisions, Zoos, Wildlife Sanctuaries, Military Units, and Many OthersOver nearly 20 years, Palmer has donated Bone Pools to a wide range of organizations, including:Barb's Dog Rescue, Rocky Point, Mexico: Bone Pools have been used to improve shelter environments, including as whelping Bones for puppies, and have been raffled off to raise money for rescue operations.Mayday Pit Bull Rescue, Arizona: The donated Bone Pools are primarily used for cooling, providing relief for dogs during warmer months, and have also been used in fundraising raffles.Rockstar Rescue, Arizona: Bone Pools have enhanced the care environment for dogs, including indoor use as whelping Bones, and served as popular raffle prizes to support the organization's work.United States Humane Society: A donated Bone Pool was used exclusively in a raffle to generate funds, supporting a variety of animal welfare initiatives.Arizona Humane Society: In 2005, a Bone Pool was donated to support the annual Campus for Compassion show held at The Phoenician in Scottsdale, Arizona. During this event, Palmer entered a raffle and won Gidget, an 8-week-old Collie/Sharpei mix who became a beloved companion for 15 and a half years until her passing in August 2021.Maricopa County Sheriff's Department: Bone Pools were donated during Sheriff Joe Arpaio's tenure to support dogs that had been abandoned or confiscated from owners involved in dog fighting. Sheriff Arpaio, a known advocate for animal welfare, expressed his gratitude in a personal letter to Palmer.City of El Mirage, AZ K9 Division: Bone Pools have been provided to support the City of Surprise K9 division, contributing to the health and comfort of working dogs.Military K-9 Units: During the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, Bone Pools were donated to support working military K-9s, helping them stay cool and comfortable during their demanding service.Phoenix Zoo and World Wildlife Zoo, Arizona: Bone Pools have been donated to both the Phoenix Zoo and the World Wildlife Zoo, where they are used to help animals stay cool and comfortable. Many other wildlife sanctuaries have also received donations to enhance the care and enrichment of their animal residents....and many others.Enhancing Environments and Raising Funds for Dogs and WildlifeOne Dog One Bone's Bone Pools are specifically designed to provide a durable, weather-resistant solution that helps keep animals cool and comfortable outdoors, while also being a versatile option for indoor use as whelping Bones. These donations have had a tangible impact on the quality of care for both domestic and wild animals and have also served as effective raffle items, helping organizations raise critical funds to continue their work.Commitment to Practical and Impactful SupportRaymond Palmer's donations are focused on providing practical resources that shelters, K9 units, military teams, zoos, and wildlife sanctuaries can use immediately to enhance the daily lives, training conditions, and habitats of animals. The dual purpose of these donations-direct use and fundraising-aligns with One Dog One Bone's mission to deliver meaningful contributions to the animal welfare community.A Personal Connection to Animal WelfareIn June 2023, Raymond Palmer adopted Winter, a Husky and Malamute mix, from Rockstar Rescue. This personal experience has deepened his understanding of the needs of both rescue and working dogs. Additionally, the 2005 raffle win of Gidget, a Collie/Sharpei mix who shared his life for 15 and a half years, underscores Palmer's long-standing dedication to animal welfare.Future Plans for Supporting Canine Welfare, K9 Training, and Wildlife ConservationLooking forward, One Dog One Bone plans to continue donating Bone Pools to animal shelters, rescue organizations, K9 divisions, military units, and wildlife sanctuaries, expanding its impact within the rescue, training, and conservation communities. Palmer is dedicated to identifying new opportunities to support both domestic and wild animals in their daily care and habitats.

