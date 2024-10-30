India Mulls Regulation Of SF6 Gas As Demand For Power Equipment Surges

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 30 (KNN) India is exploring the potential phase-down of sulfur hexafluoride (SF6), one of the most potent greenhouse gases, but high costs for alternative technologies are creating obstacles to regulation.

Used as an insulating in circuit breakers and switchgears, SF6 is essential to power transmission.

However, with a warming potential 23,500 times that of carbon dioxide and the ability to remain in the atmosphere for over 1,000 years, the environmental risks are significant.

Demand for SF6 is surging in India due to the government's push for electrification, raising concerns about its long-term environmental impact. SF6 belongs to a category of fluorinated gases that made up 2.3 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions in 2019.

While their share seems small, the sharp rise in usage over the past three decades has alarmed environmentalists worldwide.

“There's a need to regulate it, and a discussion has started,” said Ghanshyam Prasad, chair of the Central Electricity Authority.“We'll need to do it at some point, but for that to happen, costs of alternative technologies need to become affordable.”

Transitioning to SF6-free equipment could inflate costs two to three times, warned Reshu Madan, CEO of Sterlite Power's global products and services.

This is a significant concern for India's power market, where managing costs is already a challenge due to supply constraints for transmission equipment.

One potential solution lies in economies of scale, according to Vikram Gandotra, president-elect of the Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers' Association.“Demand needs to be aggregated from utilities,” he said, suggesting that bulk procurement could reduce the financial burden of adopting new technologies.

Globally, regulators are taking action. The European Union has introduced rules to phase out SF6-containing switchgears starting in 2026, and US states like California and Massachusetts are enacting measures to either limit its use or reduce leakages.

While SF6-insulated equipment is designed to be leak-proof, emissions often occur over time. The US Environmental Protection Agency reported that about 67 per cent of the country's SF6 emissions in 2022 came from the power sector, with leaks occurring at various stages-from manufacturing to decommissioning.

India's transition to cleaner alternatives will hinge on balancing environmental goals with economic realities. Until affordable substitutes emerge, the challenge will be finding ways to limit SF6 emissions without disrupting the power industry's growth.

(KNN Bureau)