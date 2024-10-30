Giving Back: Griffith Foods Partnership With The Bangalore Food Bank

(MENAFN- 3BL) In 2023, we strengthened our commitment to fighting hunger in Bangalore, India, through our partnership with the Bangalore Food Bank. Our efforts included various initiatives that collectively aimed to empower and support the local community.

Throughout FY2023, our employees contributed more than 100 hours of volunteer time at eight events with the Bangalore Food Bank. These efforts demonstrate our commitment to empowering and supporting our people, families, and communities by providing the necessary resources to help them thrive.

As part of our annual“Produce for Hunger” initiative held in October 2022 on World Food Day, we donated 1.1 tons of food to low-income schools and communities in Bangalore, India.

Our culinary team conducted knowledge-sharing sessions at a local non-profit school for hospitality, empowering underprivileged young adults in Bangalore with skills for food industry careers. We also championed the Bangalore Food Bank's School Kitchen Garden Program, teaching children about sustainable gardening and the farm-to-fork journey, fostering a deeper understanding of food security in the community.

Our decade-long partnership with the Bangalore Food Bank reflects our commitment to helping local communities thrive through continuous support and innovative solutions.

Our Sustainability Journey

At Griffith Foods, we are committed to driving positive impact through a regenerative mindset. Sustainability is connected to everything we do as a business, and by 2030, we are dedicated to significantly improving the future with a singular sustainable business strategy that we call our 2030 Aspirations.

About Griffith Foods

At Griffith Foods, our purpose defines who we are, what we do, and why we exist, highlighting what makes us distinct and authentic in the marketplace. We help our partners meet the evolving needs and desires of consumers in ways that respect and sustain the planet.

