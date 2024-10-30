JBM Exclusively Lists Maeva Apartments In Lutz (Wesley Chapel), FL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JBM® Institutional Multifamily Advisors has exclusively listed Maeva – a brand new, fully stabilized, four-story, Class A trophy asset. The Property is surrounded by countless retail and dining options located in Lutz/Wesley Chapel (Tampa MSA). Maeva is comprised of 260 units averaging 997 square feet and sits on 11.70 acres +/-. The call for offers date has been set for Thursday, November 14th.

Product

Maeva showcases an ultra-modern amenity package including a resort-style, 65,000- gallon pool with sun shelf and an extra-large hot tub. The expansive pool deck has a fire pit lounge, shaded cabanas, grilling stations, hammocks, and an artificial turf area with cornhole. The clubhouse features a warming kitchen, game room, business center, coffee station, and state-of-the-art fitness center.

Units

The Property includes a diverse mix of one, two, and three-bedroom units. These ultra-modern unit interiors feature spacious, open-concept floor plans with upscale LVT flooring throughout the living areas and bathrooms. The chef-inspired kitchens include quartz countertops, top-of-the-line stainless steel Frigidaire appliances, modern pendent lighting, designer backsplash, and a large, single basin, undermount sink with a pull-down gooseneck faucet. The luxury spa-inspired bathrooms have quartz countertops, framed mirrors, white, flat panel cabinets with black hardware, and glass walk-in showers with designer tile in select units.

Location

Maeva features a truly stellar micro-location including exceptional connectivity located less than 1 mile from I-75 (128,500+ ADT) and State Road 56 (81,000+ ADT). Less than half a mile away are the Tampa Premium Outlets which has over 441K+ square feet of retail. Notable retail/dining nearby includes Bahama Breeze, PopStroke, Total Wine, Saks OFF 5TH, Nike Factory Outlet, Banana Republic, Columbia, Brooks Brothers, Coach, and more. There are numerous healthcare facilities nearby including the Advent Health Wesley Chapel which has invested over

$400 million in expansion projects since opening in 2012.

Also, Orlando Health Wiregrass Ranch Hospital, located 4 miles east, is slated to open in 2026.

About JBM®

JBM® is the #1 ranked boutique brokerage firm in the U.S.A. despite only transacting in Florida. Green Street's 2023 national multifamily broker rankings ranks JBM® as the #1 highest average sold price per transaction throughout the entire U.S.A. and #1 highest average sales price per unit throughout Florida . JBM® has a lifetime transactions volume over $19.4 billion and 170,000 units.

JBM - Available Properties

