Tencate Protective Fabrics Company Profile 2024: Blazing A Trail In Flame Resistant Fabrics For Protective Clothing And Workwear

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Profile of Tencate Protective Fabrics: Blazing a Trail in Flame Resistant Fabrics for Protective Clothing and Workwear" company profile from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

TenCate Protective Fabrics, based in Nijverdal in the Netherlands, is a major producer of flame resistant fabrics for protective clothing and workwear, and a leader in the global for inherently flame resistant fabrics. The company generates annual revenues of around US$225 million, and it operates three regional divisions which employ more than 700 people worldwide.

Its primary market is that of fire safety and it commands a strong competitive position in this field, especially in the USA. Indeed, more than 50% of turnout gear and station wear worn by US firefighting personnel is estimated to be made using materials supplied by the company. TenCate Protective Fabrics' secondary market is that of military, and the company boasts a portfolio of flame resistant and functional fabrics which are considered to set the standard for military clothing.

Looking ahead, TenCate Protective Fabrics will aim to reduce its dependence on the USA and invest more heavily in Asia, where it is forecast that there will be considerable growth in the market for flame resistant fabrics owing to rapid industrialisation and the introduction of increasingly stringent safety regulations across a number of industrial sectors.

Already, the company has been cooperating with overseas investment consultancies in the development of the Chinese market for flame resistant fabrics for protective clothing and workwear, and it has appointed partners in South Korea with the aim of promoting its portfolio of flame resistant and functional fabrics for the military market.

Who should buy this report?



Manufacturers of fibres, textiles, clothing and chemicals

Textile and clothing machinery manufacturers - spinning, weaving, knitting, sewing and import/export

Textile and clothing brands and retailers like Adidas, H&M etc.

Educational institutions like universities, fashion schools etc.

Business consultancy firms

Textile and clothing trade associations Government trade bodies

For more information about this company profile visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900