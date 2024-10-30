Mobile Health Named Top Vendor In Wellness By Shortlister
Date
10/30/2024 8:16:38 AM
Innovation in Wellness Solutions Recognized for Improving health and Reducing Costs
PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Health is excited to announce its selection as a
Top Vendor in Wellness by
Shortlister , a leading marketplace for selecting benefits solutions. This prestigious recognition underscores Mobile Health's commitment to delivering
innovative, easy-to-deploy solutions
that help organizations improve employee health and reduce healthcare costs.
"We want to make it easy for HR teams to implement powerful, effective wellness programs while ensuring employees find them simple to use," said John Halloran, CEO of Mobile Health. "This recognition by Shortlister is a testament to the strength of our solutions in achieving that goal."
Key Innovations Driving Mobile Health's Recognition Include:
Digital Care Paths
for
Behavioral Health, Metabolic Health, MSK , and
Women's Health , providing targeted support for employees' specific health needs
GLP-1 Lifestyle Support , a program designed to complement GLP-1 medications by promoting sustainable lifestyle changes
The
comprehensive Take Action on Cancer
program, following recommendations from the
Business Group on Health
to help employers guide employees in cancer prevention and early detection
Predictive Employee Health Analytics , offering unparalleled insight into employee health and wellness allowing employers to proactively uncover health risks and take action to intervene
The launch of a new
Digital EAP , addressing mental health and financial wellbeing
Mobile Health's solutions have been
proven to improve health outcomes and reduce costs , validated by an independent
third-party actuarial firm . In fact, Mobile Health backs its offering with a
ROI Guarantee : if organizations do not save at least
$2.87 for every $1 spent , Mobile Health will refund
30% of their fees .
About Mobile Health
Mobile Health
is a leader in digital health and wellbeing solutions, empowering employers, health plans, and healthcare brokers to enhance employee health, improve engagement, and reduce costs. With evidence-based Digital Care Paths, industry-leading analytics, and an unmatched ROI Guarantee, Mobile Health makes it easier for organizations to implement health programs that deliver real results.
SOURCE Mobile Health, Inc.
