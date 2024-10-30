Mobile Health Named Top Vendor In Wellness By Shortlister

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Innovation in Wellness Solutions Recognized for Improving and Reducing Costs

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Health is excited to announce its selection as a

Top Vendor in Wellness by

Shortlister , a leading marketplace for selecting benefits solutions. This prestigious recognition underscores Mobile Health's commitment to delivering

innovative, easy-to-deploy solutions

that help organizations improve employee health and reduce healthcare costs.

"We want to make it easy for HR teams to implement powerful, effective wellness programs while ensuring employees find them simple to use," said John Halloran, CEO of Mobile Health. "This recognition by Shortlister is a testament to the strength of our solutions in achieving that goal."

Key Innovations Driving Mobile Health's Recognition Include:



Digital Care Paths

for

Behavioral Health, Metabolic Health, MSK , and

Women's Health , providing targeted support for employees' specific health needs

GLP-1 Lifestyle Support , a program designed to complement GLP-1 medications by promoting sustainable lifestyle changes

The

comprehensive Take Action on Cancer

program, following recommendations from the

Business Group on Health

to help employers guide employees in cancer prevention and early detection

Predictive Employee Health Analytics , offering unparalleled insight into employee health and wellness allowing employers to proactively uncover health risks and take action to intervene The launch of a new

Digital EAP , addressing mental health and financial wellbeing

Mobile Health's solutions have been

proven to improve health outcomes and reduce costs , validated by an independent

third-party actuarial firm . In fact, Mobile Health backs its offering with a

ROI Guarantee : if organizations do not save at least

$2.87 for every $1 spent , Mobile Health will refund

30% of their fees .

About Mobile Health

Mobile Health

is a leader in digital health and wellbeing solutions, empowering employers, health plans, and healthcare brokers to enhance employee health, improve engagement, and reduce costs. With evidence-based Digital Care Paths, industry-leading analytics, and an unmatched ROI Guarantee, Mobile Health makes it easier for organizations to implement health programs that deliver real results.

