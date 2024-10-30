Saudi International Humanitarian Law Committee Participates In Geneva Conference

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

A delegation from Saudi Arabia's committee on international humanitarian law takes part in the 34th International of the Red Cross and Red Crescent in Geneva from Oct. 28 to 31 which hosts representatives from 194 international organizations, associations and other bodies.

The Saudi delegation is chaired by Jalal Al-Owaisi, chairman of the committee, accompanied by Abdullah Al-Ruwaili, the committee's secretary-general, presenting an highlighting Saudi Arabia's efforts and accomplishments in the implementation of international humanitarian law.

In addition to the exhibition, the committee organizes a symposium in collaboration with the national committees of Egypt and Qatar. This event focuses on Arab initiatives aimed at promoting, implementing and disseminating international humanitarian law.





Through this engagement, the standing committee seeks to enhance international partnerships that promote the principles of international humanitarian law.

They aim to show Saudi Arabia's contributions on global platforms and foster collaboration with various countries and humanitarian organizations involved in research in this field.

These initiatives have been instrumental in elevating awareness of international humanitarian law in both civil and military sectors in the Kingdom and among diverse segments of society.

The participation of the standing committee underscores Saudi Arabia's commitment to international humanitarian principles and its role in addressing contemporary challenges through dialogue and cooperation.

By actively engaging in this conference, the committee aims to contribute to the ongoing discourse on humanitarian law while reinforcing its dedication to global humanitarian efforts.

The committee was established by a cabinet decision in 2007 and includes representatives from more than 12 government agencies headed by the Red Crescent Authority, including the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of National Guard, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Economy and Planning, Ministry of Media, the General Intelligence Presidency, and the Human Rights Commission.