MBSC and HSTP Sign Transformative MoU to Drive Saudi Healthcare Advancement through Knowledge and Innovation

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) King Abdullah Economic City, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 29 October 2024: Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship (MBSC), the Kingdom’s world-class business school, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Health Sector Transformation Program (HSTP). In line with the Saudi Vision 2030, the new partnership focuses on fostering the growth and development of the Kingdom’s healthcare sector.



The MoU was signed by Dr. Zeger Degraeve, Dean of MBSC, and Khalid Alshaibani CEO, Health Sector Transformation Program. Through this agreement, MBSC and HSTP will explore opportunities to strengthen cooperation in education and training, focusing on skills development for both current and future healthcare professionals.



As part of the partnership, MBSC and HSTP will co-develop specialized training programs tailored to the needs of their respective organizations, with the aim of equipping employees with advanced skills and knowledge. The two parties will also collaborate on organizing research and training events designed to foster knowledge exchange and drive innovation within the healthcare sector.



Additionally, the MoU includes provisions for sharing knowledge networks, granting both MBSC and HSTP access to a diverse pool of local and international experts. This partnership leverages the combined expertise of both institutions, creating a powerful alliance committed to the shared goal of transforming the healthcare landscape in Saudi Arabia. MBSC will also offer discounted rates for HSTP employees and their immediate family members, reinforcing its mission to nurture the Kingdom’s future leaders.



Commenting on the MoU, Dr. Zeger Degraeve, Dean of MBSC, said: “At MBSC, we believe that equipping professionals with the skills and knowledge required to lead in an evolving healthcare landscape is essential for overcoming challenges and capitalizing on future opportunities. We are proud to partner with HSTP in this critical endeavor, as it represents a significant milestone in advancing the Kingdom’s healthcare sector through innovative education and training initiatives.”



Located in King Abdullah Economic City, MBSC offers a modern learning environment that supports world-class education and experiential learning, delivering practical and transformative leadership development for the next generation of Saudi leaders. With campuses in both King Abdullah Economic City and Riyadh, MBSC provides hands-on learning designed to create a positive impact on the Kingdom’s future.



– Ends -





MENAFN30102024005513012199ID1108832161