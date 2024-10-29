Equestrian Equipment Market To Grow By USD 3.13 Billion From 2024-2028, Driven By Rising Sports Participation, AI-Powered Insights By Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation- The global equestrian equipment market

size is estimated to grow by USD 3.12 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

4.8%

during the forecast period.

Increasing participation in equestrian sports

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increasing focus of vendors on new product launches. However,

availability of pre-owned and rented equestrian equipment

Alfa Jump, Ariat International Inc., Bates Saddles, Beval saddlery, Cavallo GmbH and Co. KG, Charles Owen, Devoucoux, GEMS International, Hermes International SA, HKM Sports Equipment GmbH, Horseware Products Ltd., LeMieux Ltd, Mariam International, Nunn Finer, SALEHA INTERNATIONAL, Sharie International, Weatherbeeta USA Inc., and Weaver Equine.







Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Rider equipment and Equine equipment), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Alfa Jump, Ariat International Inc., Bates Saddles, Beval saddlery, Cavallo GmbH and Co. KG, Charles Owen, Devoucoux, GEMS International, Hermes International SA, HKM Sports Equipment GmbH, Horseware Products Ltd., LeMieux Ltd, Mariam International, Nunn Finer, SALEHA INTERNATIONAL, Sharie International, Weatherbeeta USA Inc., and Weaver Equine

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The equestrian equipment market is experiencing a notable trend as vendors introduce innovative products to enhance the riding experience for both horses and riders. WeatherBeeta's Spring 2024 collection, launched on March 7, 2024, showcases this trend with its focus on comfort, style, and protection for horses. Notable items include the Green-Tec Airflow Mesh Fly Sheet, made from recycled plastic bottles, and the ComFiTec Hexi Shield with UV protection and snag-resistant mesh. New prints and competition-ready gear, like the Navy/Silver/Red Slow Feeder Hay Bag and Grooming Tote Bag, also add functionality and style. Vendors' commitment to innovation and sustainability is essential to meet evolving consumer demands and stay competitive. WeatherBeeta's new range, including the Therapy-Tec Wick Dri Cooler, reflects this trend and underscores the importance of research and development in the equestrian equipment market.



The equestrian equipment market is thriving, with a focus on monitoring devices for horse health and performance insights. Riders and institutions seek individualized equipment for safety and comfort, driving demand for tailored rider equipment and horse riding gear. Offline channels continue to dominate sales, but e-commerce platforms are gaining ground. Equestrian culture remains strong, fueling growth in equestrian sports like dressage, show jumping, and recreational riding. Disposable incomes are driving sales of high-quality, lightweight safety gear such as certified helmets, body protectors, and moisture-wicking fabrics. Advanced materials and safety regulations are shaping the market, with innovations like air vests and biodegradable products. Sporting goods retailers are stocking up on safety gear, specialized footwear, and eco-friendly equine equipment. The equestrian community is embracing technology, with a growing interest in safety gear like airbag vests and cruelty-free products. Equestrian events are attracting more participants, boosting demand for top-of-the-line equipment.



Market

Challenges



The equestrian equipment market is experiencing a shift in consumer behavior, with the increasing popularity of pre-owned and rented gear presenting both opportunities and challenges. Platforms like Equestrian Closet, LLC and eBay Inc. Facilitate the buying and selling of used equipment, making high-quality gear more accessible and affordable for budget-conscious riders and newcomers to the sport. However, this trend may negatively impact sales for manufacturers and retailers, as the demand for new products potentially decreases. Rental services, such as Ride on Reserve, offer a flexible solution by allowing users to rent premium gear without long-term commitments. While this enhances consumer choice and reduces upfront costs, it also challenges traditional sales channels. To adapt, manufacturers and retailers should explore new business models, such as rental services or buy-back programs for used gear, and focus the benefits of purchasing new equipment, including warranties and technological advancements. Overall, the growing preference for pre-owned and rented equestrian equipment poses a significant challenge to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The equestrian equipment market encompasses a wide range of products for horse riding enthusiasts. Key categories include certified helmets, protective vests, specialized footwear, and safety gear like airbag vests. Equestrian events fuel demand for advanced materials and e-commerce platforms. Rider comfort and horse comfort are prioritized with tailored equipment, recycled plastics, organic cotton, and vegan leather. Transparent supply chains are essential for luxury products and specialty stores. Communication tools like smart sensors enhance rider safety in various disciplines, from Olympic sports to recreational activities. Accessories such as saddles, bridle designs, gloves, horse boots, blankets, and riding apparel complete the market landscape. Raw material prices and fashion trends also impact the market. Equestrian equipment is an essential sector for equestrian sports and tourism, offering a blend of safety, comfort, and style for riders and their horses.

Segment Overview



This equestrian equipment market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Rider equipment 1.2 Equine equipment



2.1 Offline 2.2 Online



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Rider equipment-

The equestrian equipment market caters to the needs of horse riders, offering a range of products including saddles, bridles, reins, and protective gear. These items ensure the safety and comfort of both horses and riders during training and competitions. Manufacturers use high-quality materials and innovative designs to create durable and effective equipment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of equestrian sports and the increasing number of horse owners. Companies focus on research and development to meet the evolving demands of this market.

Research Analysis

The equestrian equipment market caters to the needs of horse riding enthusiasts, offering a range of specialized gear for both rider and horse. From certified helmets and protective vests to advanced materials like airbag vests, the focus is on safety and comfort. E-commerce platforms have made it easier than ever to access these essentials, with a vast selection of riding apparel, saddles, bridle designs, and communication devices. Tailored equipment and accessories are also popular, ensuring rider and horse are well-fitted and comfortable. Equestrian events, including dressage, show jumping, and recreational riding, attract participants with disposable incomes, driving demand for high-quality, specialized gear. Riding disciplines continue to evolve, with moisture-wicking fabrics and body protectors becoming increasingly important for rider comfort and safety. The equestrian community remains a close-knit group, with a shared passion for the sport and a commitment to the well-being of horses.

Market Research Overview

The equestrian equipment market encompasses a wide range of products designed for horse riding and equestrian sports. From certified helmets and protective vests to specialized footwear and advanced materials, the market caters to the needs of riders and their horses. E-commerce platforms have made it easier for consumers to access these products, with safety gear, riding apparel, saddles, and accessories available for both recreational and competitive riders. Equestrian events showcase the latest trends in equestrian fashion, featuring tailored equipment made from lightweight fabrics, raw materials, and eco-friendly alternatives such as recycled plastics, organic cotton, and vegan leather. Rider comfort and horse comfort are top priorities, with a focus on safety, performance, and individual expression. The equestrian community values transparency in the supply chain, with an increasing demand for cruelty-free products and ethical manufacturing practices. Luxury products and disposable incomes have also driven the market, with specialized gear and accessories catering to the needs of institutional and offline channels. The market is diverse, encompassing various riding disciplines, bridle designs, and communication tools. Smart sensors and monitoring devices provide riders with performance insights and horse health information, enhancing the overall equestrian experience. Rider safety remains a key focus, with safety regulations driving the adoption of airbag vests, body protectors, and other advanced safety equipment. Equestrian sports, including dressage, show jumping, and recreational riding, offer opportunities for outdoor pursuits and leisure activities. The market is continually evolving, with new products and technologies emerging to meet the changing needs of riders and the equestrian community.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Type



Rider Equipment

Equine Equipment

Distribution Channel



Offline

Online

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

SOURCE Technavio

