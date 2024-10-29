Biomednewsbreaks - Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) Moving Closer To Providing Much-Needed Treatments To Patients

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Annovis Bio (NYSE: ANVS) is a late-stage clinical drug company pioneering therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Recent clinical trials of the company's lead compound yielded encouraging results, with buntanetap shown to improve cognition in both Alzheimer's and Parkinson's patients. The company also introduced a new crystalline form of buntanetap with improved properties,“offering significant advantages over the less structured, old semi-crystalline form,” according to a recent article.

“Annovis filed the new crystalline form with the International Patent Cooperation Treaty and a provisional patent for the manufacturing of this crystalline form, covering the entire synthesis process. The company also received approval from the Food and Drug Administration to continue the clinical development with this new form of buntanetap. Additionally, the company was granted a U.S. patent for the use of buntanetap in the treatment of acute traumatic brain injury, expanding its coverage, since acute indication claims had been previously granted in Europe and worldwide,” the article reads.“These milestones position us strongly as we move closer to providing much-needed treatments to patients,” said Annovis Bio Founder, President and CEO Maria L. Maccecchini, Ph.D.

To view the full article, visit

About Annovis Bio Inc.

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio is dedicated to addressing neurodegeneration in diseases such as AD and PD. The company's innovative approach targets multiple neurotoxic proteins, aiming to restore brain function and improve the quality of life for patients.

