Puri King Writes Letter To ISKCON To Postpone Untimely Celebrations Of Ratha Yatra

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 29 (IANS) Following widespread uproar over the proposed untimely celebration of Snana Yatra and Ratha Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Houston in U.S., the Puri King Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb on Tuesday wrote letter to the authorities of ISKCON urging the organisation to postpone the performance of the sacred festivals on the proposed dates of November 3rd and 9th respectively which is contrary to the scriptural injunctions.

Puri King Dibyasingha Deb, is considered as the first servitor (Adya Sevak) of Lord Jagannath. He is also the Chairman of Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee (SJTMC), Puri.

“It has come to our notice that ISKCON Houston Centre is organizing at Houston the Snana-yatra of Lord Jagannatha on 3rd November 2024 and Ratha-yatra on the 9th of November 2024. At the very outset, I wish to state that performing these sacred festivals on the aforesaid dates is contrary to scriptural injunctions and well-established tradition,” wrote the king in his letter.

Deb further noted that the ISKCON devotees around the world, as sincere followers of the Vaishnava tradition, are expected to honour and ardently abide by the prescription of sacred scriptures and long-established religious traditions.

Referring to the sacred texts like Skanda Purana, Deb further wrote that the Managing Committee of Shree Jagannatha Temple at Puri and he himself have long been urging the ISKCON to hold the sacred car festival of Lord Jagannath only during the period from the 2nd day (dwitiya) to the 12th (dwadashi) or 13th (trayodashi) day of the bright fortnight of the (shukla-paksha) of the month of Ashadha as per the traditional Hindu calendar, not on any other day.

The Puri King attached a letter written to the Chairman, Governing Body Commission of ISKCON at Mayapur in this regard on February 26, 2008

“After several rounds of discussions, the Governing Council (Bureau) of ISKCON India formally Passed a Resolution on 21 July 2021 that ISKCON Centres within India will henceforth celebrate Ratha-yatra according to the scriptures and tradition, as mentioned above,” added the Puri King attaching the copy of the said resolution.

Deb also expressed strong displeasure over the proposed celebration of the Snana Yatra of Lord Jagannath on November 3rd in Houston. Notably, the Snana Yatra (bathing Festival) is held on Jyestha Poornima of the Hindu Calendar to commemorate the Lord's birthday or first manifestation day.

“It is absolutely inconceivable to celebrate the Lord's 'Birthday' on any day as per our whims or convenience. Under no circumstance will any devotee of Shree Krishna ever think of celebrating Shree Krishna Janmashtami on any day of the year contrary to scriptures and tradition. Why are we then doing so in the case of Lord Jagannatha?” questioned the Puri King.

Earlier, the Law Minister of Odisha has assured to urge the ISKCON to stop the untimely performance of the two most holiest festivals of Lord Jagannath.