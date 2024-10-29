Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims In ATSG Data Breach

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating a class action against ATSG, Inc. regarding a recently announced data breach. The ATSG data breach may have involved personally identifiable information and protected information belonging to approximately 909,000 individuals.

ATSG is an IT services company headquartered in New York. Its clients include healthcare organizations and other businesses.

On October 4, 2024, ATSG filed a report with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office for Civil Rights stating that it had experienced a data breach affecting 909,469 individuals. This report indicates that the data breach involved unsecured protected health information. While key information about the data breach remains unknown, it is likely that ATSG and/or its clients will soon begin sending notice letters to affected individuals.

If you have received a notification from ATSG that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at ... , or fill out our contact form at .

