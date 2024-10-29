The Chill Brothers Return To Lennox Feel The Love Program To Support A Valued Community Member In Need

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Chill Brothers Provide a Free HVAC system to a Valued Community Member through the Lennox Feel the Love Program

- Tammie Thomas, Lennox Territory MangerSPRING, TX, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Chill Brothers , a leading provider of HVAC services, are proud to announce their participation in the Lennox Feel The Love program for the third consecutive year. This year's recipient, Darryl Phillips, an active and cherished member of his community, was gifted a full HVAC system at no cost to him through the program.“The qualities that I saw in Darryl that made me want to nominate him was because of his current HVAC system that wasn't working too well,” said Ryan Hinojosa, nominator.“Not only that but he has dealt with so many things in his life, it feels good for the community to give back to him when he needs it the most.”The Feel the Love initiative by Lennox aims to recognize deserving individuals who go above and beyond for their communities, often at the expense of their own needs. Darryl Phillips is one such individual. Known for his generosity and constant involvement in community efforts, Darryl has faced significant personal challenges in recent years, including severe health issues and multiple heartbreaking losses within his family. Despite these hardships, he has continued to serve as a pillar of strength and support for those around him.“It's been a tough one for the last few years or so. The old HVAC system went out during Hurricane Beryl, and I had to go get window units to keep the house comfortable,” said Darryl Phillips, Feel the Love recipient.“It's a big relief to be selected for this program because I have been needing to get this project done, but with our finances and situation, we were not able to.”The new Lennox HVAC system not only enhances the home's heating and cooling but also promotes improved air quality, a critical feature for individuals like Darryl, whose health conditions make clean, comfortable air essential.“We want Darryl and his family to feel that there's still kindness and good in the world,” said Tammie Thomas, Lennox Territory Manager.“Beyond receiving a new HVAC system, Darryl is becoming part of something their community cares about and wants to support.”The Chill Brothers are committed to making a difference in the lives of their customers and the community. By partnering with Lennox for the Feel the Love program, they continue to uphold their mission of delivering exceptional service while giving back to those in need. To learn more about Lennox Feel the Love or how to nominate someone for this year's program, visit: feel-the-love-2024/ABOUT THE CHILL BROTHERSThe Chill Brothers is on a mission to provide American families with the most reliable and affordable HVAC and air purification services available. Our customer-first approach means that our fully trained and certified professional staff provide homeowners with a thorough in-home consultation, and support through their whole home air quality and energy efficiency journey. The company was founded in 2020 with an experienced leadership team that has over 70 years' experience in building and scaling large home services businesses. Chill Brothers is proudly recognized as a Lennox Premier Dealer and were recipients of the prestigious Lennox Centurion Award.ABOUT LENNOX FEEL THE LOVEThe Lennox Feel the Love program is a nationwide initiative dedicated to helping families and individuals facing challenging circumstances by providing them with free heating and cooling equipment. Since its inception, the program has touched the lives of thousands of people, ensuring their homes are safe and comfortable during extreme weather conditions. Learn more at

