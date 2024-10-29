Sciton Sets A New Standard In Dermal Renewal With The Launch Of BBL® Heroictm Skinsmoothtm

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Sciton Inc., a leader in medical aesthetic laser and light-based launched BBL® HEROicTM SkinSmoothTM at its recent Skin CEOTM event in Nashville, TN. Designed to refine and smooth skin texture, SkinSmooth powered by the new 640S filter and proprietary software, delivers the perfect finishing touch for HEROic face and body treatments.

Jr., MD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist and pioneer in BBL treatments, Sciton has taken skin smoothing to the next level. The SkinSmooth 640S filter utilizes advanced spectral wavelengths to significantly improve the appearance of skin texture, specifically pores, fine lines around the eyes and mouth, and aging skin on the cheeks, necks, and arms. By leveraging HEROic's Intelligent ControlTM (ICTM) technology to fine-tune the pulse envelope for precise and controlled energy delivery, SkinSmooth goes beyond surface-level treatment. The software and 640S filter deliver light with unmatched precision for a highly efficient and effective treatment, ultimately enhancing clinical outcomes and patient satisfaction.

"SkinSmooth has been a game changer, delivering that extra boost of healthy, youthful skin," says Dr. Bitter. "It's not just about improving texture; it's about enhancing the entire BBL HEROic experience, offering results that patients and providers have only dreamed of being able to achieve with light."

Dr. Bitter shares feedback from his patients, "When I've added the SkinSmooth step, I hear, 'Dr. Bitter, that was the best treatment you've ever done.' Patients love how smooth their skin looks, and many comment that they look younger. Their friends tell them, 'Whatever it is you're doing, keep doing it.'"

The SkinSmooth step adds 3-5 minutes to the overall treatment time, with no need for numbing, providing a quicker and more comfortable experience. Patients notice results almost immediately, with skin appearing visibly smoother and more radiant. SkinSmooth is an ideal complement to HEROic treatments for pigmentation and vascular concerns but can also be used as a standalone treatment.

For aesthetic practices looking to elevate their service offerings, treatments with SkinSmooth lead to better patient outcomes, increased referrals, and practice growth. Additionally, SkinSmooth's preset parameters and simple protocol minimize staff training time, allowing practices to optimize scheduling and meet demand more efficiently. SkinSmooth is a complimentary upgrade for existing HEROic customers.

Investing in cutting-edge technologies like BBL HEROic with SkinSmooth offers long-term value in an increasingly competitive market. Recent data from GuidePoint Qsight, which analyzed billing records from 500 U.S.-based medspa and plastic surgery practices over two consecutive years through July 31, 2024, reveals that light-based treatments like HEROic have driven a 7% increase in revenue growth, with Sciton's BroadBand Light® (BBL®) technology now commanding a 68% market share.

With its unmatched ability to enhance skin texture, SkinSmooth represents the next level of dermal revitalization. It exemplifies Sciton's ongoing commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and improving lives with exceptional laser and light-powered technology.

ABOUT Sciton

Sciton, Inc., headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is an employee-owned medical device company founded in 1997 by industry visionaries James Hobart, PhD, and Daniel K. Negus, PhD. Known for its commitment to high-quality laser and light solutions, Sciton's products serve a range of medical and aesthetic needs, including women's health, skin resurfacing, phototherapy, vascular and pigmented lesions, scar revision, acne treatment, and permanent hair reduction. Sciton's direct sales operate in over 10 countries, with a distribution network reaching 45+ countries worldwide, providing innovative solutions and setting new standards in medical and aesthetic excellence.

ABOUT Skin CEO

Sciton's Skin CEO is an immersive two-day event that explores the latest advancements in aesthetics and laser medicine. The event gathers top experts in the field for a dynamic blend of education, entertainment, and hands-on training. Aesthetic professionals leave equipped with both the clinical expertise and business acumen needed to elevate their careers and expand their practices.

