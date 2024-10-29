Unveils His Newest Album EMANCIPATION - A Brief And Vibrant Journey Through Caribbean Music

VICTORIA, BC, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Embracing the vibrant and eclectic sounds that define his roots, renowned performer

Caleb Hart proudly announces the release of his highly anticipated seventh album, 'EMANCIPATION '

.This genre-blending masterpiece, produced by Jamaican/Canadian maestro Jayden Brown , showcases Hart's innovation and passion for – elements he has shared with audiences worldwide, over the past twelve years. Growing up on the beautiful Caribbean island of

Tobago , Caleb Hart has always possessed an innate ability to captivate audiences with his passionate live performances. With a remarkable track record of over 1150 shows across Canada and around the globe; from Australia to the USA, New Zealand to Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. Caleb continues to prove that the spirit of live music is alive and well.

With a rich discography that includes three records with his former band Tasman Jude and three solo records, Hart's musical evolution is a testament to his creativity and dedication. 'Emancipation' marks a pivotal moment in his career, featuring seven tracks that reflect his eclectic style and innovative approach to Caribbean music. "'Emancipation' is not just an album; it's a celebration of freedom and expression," Hart states. "Each track is infused with the essence of my Caribbean heritage, while continuing to push boundaries and exploring new musical landscapes. I am excited to share this journey with my listeners." The album promises to deliver a fresh and honest sound, showcasing Hart's signature blend of genres he calls 'Island Soul' ,

while maintaining the authenticity of Caribbean music. As audiences eagerly await the release, they can expect an immersive experience, that transports them to the heart of Tobago and beyond.

Track 2 - Emancipation

Caleb Hart - Emancipation (CNW Group/Caleb Hart)

'Emancipation' will be available on all major streaming platforms on November 1st, 2024 . Join

Caleb Hart on this exciting new chapter as he sets the stage for a musical experience like no other.

For more information, upcoming shows, and the new album, please visit iamcalebhart

SOURCE Caleb Hart

