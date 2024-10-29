CCQ hosts 13th Graduation Ceremony celebrating educational achievment

(MENAFN) Under the esteemed patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the Community College of Qatar (CCQ) proudly held its 13th graduation ceremony for the Class of 2024, celebrating the remarkable achievement of 872 graduates. This year’s event recognized both diploma and bachelor’s degree recipients and featured the Prime Minister presenting honors to 53 distinguished graduates from various academic divisions, including Management Science, Science and Technology, and Liberal Arts. The certificates were formally awarded by CCQ President Dr. Khalid Al Horr, marking a significant milestone in the graduates' educational journeys.



The ceremony was graced by an array of esteemed attendees, including sheikhs, ministers, ambassadors, academics, faculty members, administrators, and the proud families of the graduates. In his address, Dr. Khalid Al Horr congratulated the graduates, expressing immense pride in their accomplishments. He described their graduation as the result of years of hard work and commitment to education and knowledge. Furthermore, he highlighted CCQ's impressive achievements since its establishment in 2010, noting that the college has conferred over 7,000 diplomas and bachelor’s degrees to more than 5,300 graduates, while also preparing over 3,300 students for further studies at Qatar University.



Dr. Al Horr attributed CCQ’s success to its robust partnerships with national institutions, which have enabled the college to become a strategic academic ally for various organizations. By providing specialized and distinctive academic programs tailored to the professional needs of key national sectors, CCQ has solidified its role in the educational landscape. Notable programs include Islamic Studies for the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, Early Childhood Education for the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, and a Customs Management program for the General Authority of Customs, underscoring the college’s commitment to addressing the evolving educational and professional demands of Qatar.

