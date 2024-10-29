Türkiye celebrates 101st anniversary declaration of Turkish Republic

(MENAFN) Türkiye celebrated the 101st anniversary of the declaration of the Turkish Republic on Tuesday, marking a significant milestone in the nation's history. The National Defense issued a statement highlighting the achievements made under the Republic, which was founded by Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, referring to it as his "greatest work." The ministry emphasized the country's commitment to advancing through indigenous and national technologies, reinforcing Türkiye's position among the world's respected military forces.



Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz shared sentiments of pride and excitement, stating that October 29 symbolizes the nation's determination for independence and freedom. He reflected on the resilience of the Turkish people, who have persevered through adversity to establish and uphold the Republic. Yilmaz described the Republic as a strong and enduring entity that has weathered numerous challenges over the years.



The vice president also remarked on the ambitious vision for the future, termed the "Century of Türkiye," expressing confidence in the nation's ability to build upon its rich history while striving for progress. He assured that any threats to national unity would be met with the unwavering resolve of the Turkish people, who have consistently demonstrated their strength and determination.



In remembrance of the founding leader and the sacrifices made during the War of Independence, Yilmaz honored Atatürk and the nation's martyrs, acknowledging their contributions to the Republic. The celebration served as a reminder of Türkiye's journey over the past century and the collective efforts towards a brighter future.

