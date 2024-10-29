Temporary Road Closure On Corniche Street, Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) announced that it will close the tunnel from Corniche to Ras Abu Abboud Expressway temporarily this weekend.

Apart from the tunnel, the three lanes in one direction from Sharq Intersection to Hamad Airport will be closed starting 2am on Friday, November 1, 2024, until 5am, Sunday, November 3, 2024, for maintenance.

Road users have been advised to use adjacent alternative routes to reach their destinations, as indicated in the above map.

In another update, it also announced a nine-hour closure on Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor for traffic from Umm Lekhba tunnel to Leqtaifiya tunnel towards Hamad Airport, with service roads and Leqtaifiya signal remaining open. Al Shamal Road traffic towards the airport will also be closed from 1am to 10am on Friday, November 1, 2024.

Road users from the North or Al Markhiya are advised to use Al Duhail Interchange to access Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor. And those motorists from Doha heading to Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor should use Umm Lekhba Interchange to reach the service roads and continue to their destinations.