Evergold Options The Rockland Gold Property To Wolfden, And Wolfden Prepares To Drill

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evergold Corp. (TSX-V: EVER, OTC: EVGUF, WKN: A2PTHZ ) (“ Evergold ” or the“ Company ”) is pleased to announce that it has granted Wolfden Resources Corporation (“Wolfden”) an option to acquire in two stages up to a 75% interest in the Company's drill-permitted, past producing Rockland gold-silver property, located south of Yerington in Nevada's Walker Lane geological belt. It is anticipated that the agreement will lead to the commencement of a minimum 5,000 feet of core drilling in the near future. Under the first stage, Wolfden may earn an initial 51% interest by completing $US1.175 million in exploration expenditures before January 1, 2026, including posting a drilling bond with the U.S. Forest Service by December 15 this year, and making cash payments totaling $US600,000 to the underlying property rights holder Enigma Resources LLC (“Enigma”) by March 1, 2028. Wolfden can elect to earn an additional 24% interest, bringing its total interest to 75%, by completing a pre-feasibility study within 5 to 8 years, following which the parties may elect to establish a joint venture on standard industry terms. Completion of the acquisition of the option by Wolfden is subject to receipt of all regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

“Ron Little and the Wolfden team including advisor and past Chair Ewan Downie, have had tremendous success finding and developing mineral deposits, and building and operating mines, in Africa and North America, including in the state of Nevada,” said Kevin Keough, Evergold's President and CEO.“We are therefore very happy to have them taking on the Rockland project and advancing it expeditiously to drilling, as it presents both a vote of confidence in its exciting exploration merits, amply reviewed in Wolfden's news release, and a source of potential near-term value generation for Evergold shareholders.”

About Evergold

Evergold Corp. is a TSX-V listed mineral exploration company with projects in B.C. and Nevada. The Evergold team has a track record of success in the junior mining space, most recently the establishment of GT Gold Corp. in 2016 and the discovery of the Saddle South epithermal vein and Saddle North porphyry copper-gold deposits near Iskut B.C., sold to Newmont in 2021 for a fully diluted value of $456 million, representing a 1,136% (12.4 X) return on exploration outlays of $36.9 million.

