Lebanon Protests Israeli Occupation's Attacks Targeting Health Sector, Facilities

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- Lebanese of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants has formally submitted a protest letter to the UN Security Council, condemning the Israeli occupation's obvious violation by targeting the sector in Lebanon.

The complaint included the violent by the Israeli forces on hospitals and healthcare centers since October 8, 2023, until October 24, 2024, said the ministry in a release.

It noted that the number of attacks on the health sector have reached up to 281 attacks, as a result of which 163 people working in hospitals and relief sectors were killed and hundreds of them were injured.

The release described the effects of the Israeli aggression on the health sector as "catastrophic", especially in the targeted areas, in terms of the displacement of large number of doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and severe shortage of medical personnel, supplies of medicines, and basic medical equipment have led to a deterioration in the quality of health care provided to patients, mothers, and newborns.

The Lebanese Ministry have called for the international community to strengthen its support for the health sector and provide more urgent assistance to protect the health infrastructure.

The release noted that Security Council Member states called for condemning the Israeli occupation, hold it accountable, and take "effective steps" to prevent its attacks on the health and emergency sector, which "counts as war crimes, given that international humanitarian law clearly stipulates the necessity of protecting health and relief institutions and their workers during wars and armed conflicts."

Since September 23, Lebanon has been witnessing intense airstrikes by the Israeli occupation across various regions, resulting in significant casualties, widespread damage, and the displacement of hundreds of thousands. (end)

ayb













MENAFN29102024000071011013ID1108828424