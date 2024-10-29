Alkaline Water Files For Its 15C211

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alkaline Water Company, (OTC:

WTER), a leader in the beverage known for its purified alkaline water, enhanced with Himalayan rock salt, will be filing its Form 211 application with FINRA with an appropriate maker (who will make in initial review under SEC Rule 15c211) to become eligible for proprietary broker-dealer quotations, publish competing quotes, and more importantly, provide continuous market making.

At the current time, the Company is Pink Sheet Current, but all quotes solely reflect unsolicited customer orders. Being limited solely to unsolicited quotes causes a higher risk of wider spreads, increased volatility, and price dislocations making it more difficult for market investors to efficiently buy or sell common stock in the OTC Market.

Mr. David Guarino (President), states..."The Company worked very hard to become a current Pink Sheet listed issuer. We are now taking the next step to allow the Company's market makers to publish proprietary quotes and continuous market making.

This will allow market investors to have greater liquidity as well as increased volume opportunities. Upon completion of the filing of the Form 211, the Company plans to start the process of uplisting to the OCTQB with OTC Markets, Inc.

The OTCBB is a quotation service that also lists over-the-counter securities.

While the "Pink Sheets" are a privately held company, the OTCQB service is provided by FINRA. The other difference between the Pink Sheets and OTCBB is that there are stricter standards for OTCBB including more financial statement transparency to market investors. Again, the OTCQB, also called "The Venture Market," is the middle tier of the

over the counter

(OTC) market for U.S. stocks. It was created in 2010 and consists mainly of early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies that are not yet able to qualify for the

OTCQX

but are not as speculative as the lowest-tier

Pink Sheets .

Disclaimer Regarding

Forward Looking Statements



About The Alkaline Water Company, Inc.

The Alkaline Water Company, Inc., are the developers of Alkaline - a purified alkaline water, enhanced with Himalayan rock salt and engineered for a smooth and delicious taste.

