QCB Governor Meets With JP Morgan Asset & Wealth Management Chief Executive Officer
Date
10/29/2024 4:39:41 AM
QNA
Governor of Qatar Central bank H E sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani met yesterday with Mary Erdoes, JP Morgan Asset & Wealth Management Chief Executive Officer. During the meeting, they reviewed the latest global developments in banking and finance.
