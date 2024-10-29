Kerala ADM Suicide: CPI-M Leader Divya Fails To Get Pre-Arrest Bail

(MENAFN- IANS) Kannur, Oct 29 (IANS) In a setback to the ruling CPI-M, a Kerala court on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of party leader P.P. Divya in the Kannur Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu case.

The Thalassery court, in a single-line order, said Divya's anticipatory bail plea was being“denied”.

Babu was found hanging on October 15 in his home, and a case against Divya for her curt remarks was registered on October 17 and since then she has been on the run.

She allegedly made some remarks on while attacking Babu during a speech in October 14 that purportedly drove him to commit suicide the next day.

Reacting to court's order on Tuesday, Babu's brother, a lawyer by profession, said they are happy that Divya has been denied the pre-arrest bail.

“Now if she approaches the High Court, we will file our affidavit against it. We are fighting a legal battle and not a political battle. The police could have arrested her, but failed to arrest her. We only seek a fair trial in the case,” said Babu's brother.

Babu's wife, reacting to the denial of pre-arrest bail to Divya, said the police must arrest her.

“The inquest and post mortem of my husband were done before our family members reached Kannur where these were done. I am not saying that he was a clean official just because he is my husband, but everyone knows who he is. I am also an official in the same department so I know how he worked,” said Babu's wife.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the office of the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was shielding the accused.

“Everyone knows that the accused has been protected by the office of Vijayan. It's unfortunate that the law and order in the state has gone for a toss. The government and the CPI-M are protecting the accused,” said Satheesan.

During the hearing on anticipatory bail plea, Divya's counsel argued that she had no malicious intentions when she spoke about Babu and was just making a general statement against corruption.

The prosecution opposed her bail plea.