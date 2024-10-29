Katara Set To Host Closing Ceremony Of Al Bayariq Competition For Nabati Poetry

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Cultural Village Foundation-Katara is poised to host the concluding ceremony of the second Al Bayariq competition for Nabati poetry and chanting, during which the winners will be celebrated on December 6, 2024.

Organized in partnership with Tebyan Media, the contest aims to highlight the talents in Nabati poetry and chanting as one of the most consequential cultural and digital initiatives in Qatar and the Arab region that leverages social platforms, notably Snapchat as an epochal vehicle to broaden a new horizon for creativity and innovation and competition between the Qatari, Gulf and Arab youth.

The jury committee comprises a phalanx of poets, chanters, and literature figures tasked with evaluating the performance of participants, thus offering an incredible opportunity for the public to interact and engage in the evaluation process, along with several stages, starting with preliminary rounds in which 200 contestants are selected to participate, with 100 from each category.

From each category, 50 participants advance to the next stage, where 20 contestants from each category qualify. Additionally, the competition then intensifies among 10 participants, with only 5 making it to the final stage. In each category, participants compete for the top three positions, and the winners for each category are determined by a jury and public voting.

The first-place winner in each category receives a cash prize of QR50,000, along with the competition's banner, while the second-place winner receiving QR30,000 and the third-place winner receiving QR20,000.