Drone Attack: Debris Falls Recorded In Two Kyiv's Districts, Five Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of a Russian drone attack, debris from drones fell in Solomianskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts of Kyiv.

This was reported by Chief of the Kyiv City Military Administration Serhii Popko on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The eighteenth air attack on Kyiv by the Russian forces since the beginning of October! The enemy does not intend to reduce the intensity of terror on the peaceful city. Last night, Russian drones again posed a threat to the capital. Air raid alerts were declared twice in Kyiv overnight, lasting over four hours in total. Enemy drones approached the city from various directions but were timely detected and intercepted by air defense forces and systems," the message states.

In Solomianskyi district, a gas pipe on the facade of a nine-story residential building was depressurized, causing a fire in a nearby store. Additionally, three parked cars caught fire. The fire has been extinguished. According to preliminary data, five people sought medical assistance, with one person hospitalized.

In Sviatoshynskyi district, debris shattered windows in a three-story administrative building. No information on injuries has been reported.

As reported by Ukrinform, an air raid alert was declared in the capital twice during the night, and air defense systems were activated.