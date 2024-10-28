Stabilization Points To Be Reinforced With Skilled Medical Personnel General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Stabilization medical points of the units stationed in combat areas will be reinforced with skilled medical personnel.

This was announced by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on , Ukrinform reports.

"To maximize the preservation of Ukrainian service members' lives, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has decided to bolster the medical services providing care to our wounded in combat zones with professional medical staff. This includes the stabilization points of military units and divisions. Medical personnel from healthcare facilities (hospital services) within the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be deployed for this purpose," the statement reads.

The reinforcement of units engaged directly in combat with specialized medical personnel is based on requests from unit commanders. The General Staff emphasized that the sooner a wounded soldier is professionally stabilized and receives timely medical assistance, the higher their chances of survival.

"Timely and professional care saves the lives of our warriors. This is our primary mission. Military medics are not 'reassigned to the infantry' - they continue to fulfill their essential medical roles," the General Staff clarified.

The General Staff also noted that becoming a doctor requires more than a month of training; it demands a specific level of education and professional experience. Given the high intensity of current combat, the demand for such specialists in active units is significant.

"Combat brigades will continue to be reinforced with skilled medical personnel to safeguard the lives and health of our defenders," the General Staff emphasized.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Ministry of Defense launched the first underground stabilization point for the wounded in September.