Kamala Harris Is Being Called 'Jezebel' A Biblical Expert Explains Why It's A Menacing Slur

Author: M.J.C. Warren

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Jezebel has long been used as a slur against women who are considered too self-confident, too independent or too close to power – particularly when they happen to be Black. From Beyonce to Nikki Minaj , US vice-president and Presidential candidate Kamala Harris is only the latest in a long line of women of colour to be on the receiving end of the slur.

But beneath the use of Jezebel's name as a way to paint powerful women as promiscuous lies something even more sinister: the threat of sexual violence for those who will not submit to white patriarchal control.

An increasing number of Christian nationalist personalities have taken to claiming that the vice-president is a Jezebel spirit. Notably, televangelist Lance Wallnau appears in multiple videos on X (formerly Twitter) claiming that :“with Kamala you have a Jezebel spirit, a characteristic in the Bible, that is a Jezebel spirit. The personification of intimidation, seduction, domination and manipulation”.

Nor is Wallnau shy about connecting his use of Jezebel to Harris's race : according to his video, the fact that Harris is Black makes her even more of a seductive Jezebel than Hillary Clinton:“the spirit of Jezebel in a way that will be even more ominous than Hillary [Clinton] because she'll bring a racial component, and she's younger”.

Jezebels old and new

Different versions of Jezebel are found in the Old and New Testaments, but both are associated with power, independence and sexuality. In 1 Kings, Jezebel is a queen from Sidon (present-day Lebanon). She ruled along with her husband Ahab and refuses to worship the biblical God; she continued her traditional worship of Ba'al.

Her authority in her marriage and in politics attracted the prophet Elijah's negative attention. Elijah utters a prophecy that:“The dogs shall eat Jezebel” (1 Kings 21:23 ), and indeed, 2 Kings 9:32-37 says that the prophecy is fulfilled.

Knowing her life is in danger, Jezebel puts on her make up and does her hair to prepare to meet her enemy.

Death of Jezebel. Engraving by Gustav Doré (1832-1883)

As religious studies academic Jennifer L. Koosed writes , while her self-beautification is used to sexualise Jezebel,“these acts are those of a proud and powerful queen” who boldly meets the man who is about to have her thrown from a window. Jezebel's bloodied body is trampled by horses and her corpse utterly destroyed.

Her violent death and the desecration of her body, which is consumed by dogs, dehumanises Jezebel . The Bible presents this as apt punishment for a woman who was so bold as to defy her husband's traditions and maintain her independence.

When we meet another Jezebel in the New Testament, the process begins again. In Revelation 2, Jezebel is a prophet, a rival of John the Seer , who travels to different early Christian communities and teaches them. John, the author of the Book of Revelation, imagines Jesus writing to the community who allow themselves to be taught by her. In that letter, the voice of Jesus declares that the punishment for this woman, who dares to be a leader, is rape . John uses vitriolic language to paint Jezebel as sexually immoral, but his complaint is with her authority.

Long and damaging history

The Bible frequently paints female characters as unacceptably sexual, or threatens them with sexual violence, in order to maintain its patriarchal hierarchy.

Definition of the word Jezebel in a religious dictionary. Shutterstock

For example, as biblical scholars such as Renita J. Weems have pointed out , Hosea 1-3 uses the metaphor of God as (abusive) husband and the people of Israel as their (abused) adulterous wife in order to convince the Israelites to worship God again.

The infamous figure of the“Whore of Babylon” in Revelation 17-18 echoes that divine threat: her control over the kings of the world, her opulence and her sexuality all make her God's enemy – and her punishment is sexual humiliation and violence.

Kamala Harris has been labelled Jezebel since at least as early as 2021 when pastor Steve Swofford as“Jezebel Harris” and pastor Tom Buck tweeted:“I can't imagine any truly God-fearing Israelite who would've wanted their daughters to view Jezebel as an inspirational role model because she was a woman in power.”

Buck doubled down on his comments the next day, saying,“For those torn up over my tweet, I stand by it 100%. My problem is her godless character. She not only is the most radical pro-abortion VP ever, but also most radical LGBT advocate. She performed one of the first Lesbian 'marriages.' Pray for her, but don't praise her!”

Understood in the context of the attack on women's rights by Christian nationalists and their allies, giving Harris the name Jezebel connects the biblical threats with the move to criminalise abortion access and even divorce – to take power away from women and restore it to the patriarchal Christian structure.

While Jezebel is a clearly misogynist term, it has long been used in particular to dehumanise Black women . Racist stereotypes about Black women as hypersexual Jezebels were used by slavers to justify their rape of enslaved women. Even after the end of slavery, this use of the name persisted , as did the racist stereotype about Black women's sexual availability to justify sexual violence . And Black women continue to experience sexual harassment and abuse at much higher levels than white women.

So, when Christian nationalists urge their followers to“confront this Jezebel spirit” we can't forget that confronting Jezebel is violent – in the Bible confronting Jezebel means her death or her rape. These veiled threats should not be taken lightly.

Femicide is an ongoing crisis. A woman is killed by a man every three days in the UK and three women are killed by men every day in North America . Sexual violence against women is also rampant and is a weapon in the patriarchal arsenal for subduing independent women.

Calling a powerful woman like Harris a Jezebel, then, isn't just an offensive slur – it carries with it the persistent threat of racist violence and sexual assault.