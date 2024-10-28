Conspiracies Being Hatched To Destabilise J & K Again: BJP's Raina
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Monday said conspiracies are being hatched to destabilise the region again.
“This business of guns and grenades should stop right now as it will not benefit anybody,” he told reporters after visiting the residence of Dr Shahnawaz Dar in Budgam district.
Dar was among seven people killed in a terror attack at the Gagangir tunnel construction site in Ganderbal district on October 20.
“Through a lot of hard work, peace and development has returned to Jammu and Kashmir but conspiracies are being hatched to destabilise the area,” Raina said.
The BJP leader said while the government and security forces will do their jobs in dealing with the situation, the people of Jammu and Kashmir also have to play their role in maintaining peace and stability.
