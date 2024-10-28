Fiberglass Fabrics Market To Grow By USD 2.83 Billion From 2024-2028, Driven By Raw Material Innovations And AI-Powered Market Evolution - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation - The Global Fiberglass Fabrics Market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.83 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Innovations in raw materials is driving market growth, with a trend towards development of multi-axial fiberglass fabrics. However, high costs of fiberglass fabric poses a challenge market players include 3B the fiberglass Co., AGY Holding Corp., ASAHI FIBER GLASS Co. Ltd., BGF Industries Inc., Central Glass Co. Ltd., China Jushi Co. Ltd., Compagnie Chomarat, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Hexcel Corp., Johns Manville, Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., Owens Corning, P-D Glasseiden GmbH Oschatz, Porcher Industries, SAERTEX GmbH and Co, Sinoma Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., ValuTex Reinforcements Inc., and Yuntianhua Group Co. Ltd.. Continue Reading







Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Construction, Transportation, Electrical and electronics, Wind-energy, and Others), Type (Woven fiberglass fabric and Nonwoven fiberglass fabric), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled 3B the fiberglass Co., AGY Holding Corp., ASAHI FIBER GLASS Co. Ltd., BGF Industries Inc., Central Glass Co. Ltd., China Jushi Co. Ltd., Compagnie Chomarat, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Hexcel Corp., Johns Manville, Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., Owens Corning, P-D Glasseiden GmbH Oschatz, Porcher Industries, SAERTEX GmbH and Co, Sinoma Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., ValuTex Reinforcements Inc., and Yuntianhua Group Co. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The fiberglass fabrics industry is experiencing notable advancements with the introduction of multi-axial fiberglass fabrics, specifically non-stitched multiaxial noncrimp fabrics (NCFs). One such innovation is Stratos, an adhesive-bonded NCF. Unlike traditional NCFs, Stratos uses an innovative adhesive to hold fiber layers in place, preserving mechanical properties and fiber alignment. This results in uniform impregnation and improved resin flow, essential for high-quality composite production. Stratos' elimination of the print-through effect is a significant advantage, making it ideal for industries requiring aesthetically pleasing finishes, such as automotive and marine sectors. Stratos' versatility allows it to be manufactured using various fibers, including carbon, glass, aramid, and natural fibers, catering to diverse applications. Its adaptability to different production processes, such as resin transfer molding (RTM), infusion processes, and prepreg production, increases its appeal. Stratos is available in varying weights, from 100 to 400 gram per meter square, expanding its application scope. The development of non-stitched multiaxial NCFs represents a significant leap forward in the fiberglass fabrics industry, improving composite performance and applicability across high-performance sectors. Market growth is expected due to the increasing adoption of these advanced materials.



Fiberglass fabrics have gained significant traction in various industries due to their unique properties. In the wind energy sector, they are widely used in wind turbine blades for their lightweight, high load-bearing capacity, and electrical insulation. The trend towards sustainability has led to the use of recycled and sustainable materials in fiberglass fabrics. Smart textiles and functional fabrics with embedded sensors are another growing application area. E-Glass, a type of fiberglass, offers excellent corrosion resistance and electrical insulation, making it ideal for use in construction, automotive components, marine structures, and electrical and electronics. Fiberglass fabrics are also used in high-pressure laminates, printed circuit board s, and aerospace and defense applications. Woven fabrics like plain weave, basket weave, twill weave, and satin weave are commonly used, while non-woven fabrics offer advantages in terms of cost and ease of processing. The fiberglass fabrics market is expected to grow in transportation, consumer electronics, and construction materials sectors due to their lightweight, electrical resistance, and load-bearing capacity. The supply chain for fiberglass fabrics involves the production of glass fiber, weaving or non-woven processing, and conversion into finished products.



Market

Challenges



The fiberglass fabrics industry faces significant challenges due to high production costs, primarily driven by the expense of essential raw materials, particularly industrial sand and gravel. In 2023, US production of industrial sand and gravel reached 130 million tons, valued at around USD7.0 billion, marking a 14% increase in quantity and a 36% increase in value compared to the previous year. This material is primarily used in hydraulic fracturing (81%) and well-packing and cementing (19%), leaving only 8% for glassmaking, which is vital for fiberglass fabric production. The high demand for industrial sand in other sectors pushes prices up, making it costlier for fabric manufacturers to procure. Additionally, the energy-intensive manufacturing process, which involves melting raw materials at high temperatures, and the need for advanced machinery and technology, contribute to escalating costs. Strict environmental regulations necessitate costly pollution control measures, and labor costs add to the financial burden due to the requirement for skilled workers. To remain competitive and sustain growth, the industry must adopt strategic approaches, such as investing in energy-efficient technologies and optimizing supply chains. The high production costs of fiberglass fabrics will, therefore, impede the expansion of the global fiberglass fabrics market during the forecast period. The Fiberglass Fabric Market encompasses various applications such as High-pressure laminates, Printed circuit boards, and Electrical insulation in the Electrical and Electronics sector. Fiberglass fabrics are made from Glass fiber, which offers high electrical resistance and insulation properties. In Consumer electronics , lightweight fiberglass fabrics are preferred due to their low thermal conductivity. Fiberglass fabrics come in different weaves like Plain weave, Basket weave, Twill weave, Satin weave, and Leno weave. High-performance materials like E-Glass Fiber are used in Aerospace and Defense applications, Chemical resistance, and Military applications. Raw material costs, Energy-intensive processes, and End-of-life management are some challenges in the Fiberglass Fabric Market. Recycling methods and Advanced coatings are being explored to address these issues. Fiberglass fabrics are also used in Construction applications, offering Thermal insulation and Chemical resistance. The Fiberglass Fabric Market includes Automotive Sector, Lightweight Materials, and Construction Projects. The composite nature of fiberglass fabrics makes them ideal for various industries, including Clean energy and Renewable energy. However, disposal and End-of-life management remain concerns. Fire-retardant properties are essential for safety in various applications.

Segment Overview



This fiberglass fabrics market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Construction

1.2 Transportation

1.3 Electrical and electronics

1.4 Wind-energy 1.5 Others



2.1 Woven fiberglass fabric 2.2 Nonwoven fiberglass fabric



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Construction- The Fiberglass Fabrics Market is experiencing steady growth due to its versatility and durability. These fabrics are widely used in various industries such as automotive , construction, and marine due to their resistance to water, heat, and chemicals. Major players in this market include Owens Corning, 3M, and Teijin Limited. They invest in research and development to enhance product offerings and meet evolving customer needs. Fiberglass fabrics offer cost-effective solutions for strength and insulation, making them a preferred choice for numerous applications.

Research Analysis

The Fiberglass Fabric Market encompasses a diverse range of applications, primarily in the Electrical and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, and Automotive sectors. Fiberglass fabrics are renowned for their exceptional electrical resistance and insulation properties, making them ideal for High-pressure laminates and Printed Circuit Boards in consumer electronics. These fabrics are woven from Glass Fiber, available in various weaves such as Plain Weave, Basket Weave, Twill Weave, Satin Weave, and Leno Weave. E-Glass Fiber, a type of fiberglass, is commonly used due to its high strength and low thermal conductivity. The composite nature of fiberglass fabrics offers chemical resistance and lightweight materials, making them suitable for Construction Projects. However, energy-intensive processes in their production and disposal present challenges. Recycling efforts and end-of-life management are crucial for the sustainability of the Fiberglass Fabric Market.

Market Research Overview

Fiberglass fabrics are a type of advanced composite material made from glass fibers and a resin matrix. They offer high electrical resistance and insulation properties, making them ideal for use in consumer electronics, high-pressure laminates, and printed circuit boards. Fiberglass fabrics come in various weaves, including plain weave, basket weave, twill weave, satin weave, and leno weave. These high-performance materials are also used in thermal insulation for clean energy applications and in the production of lightweight materials for the aerospace and defense industries. The fiberglass fabric market is driven by the demand for lightweight materials with excellent chemical resistance, thermal conductivity, and load-bearing capacity. The market includes E-Glass fiber, which is widely used due to its low cost and good electrical properties. The supply chain for fiberglass fabrics involves raw material costs, manufacturing processes, and disposal or end-of-life management. Recycling methods for fiberglass fabrics are being explored to reduce energy-intensive processes and promote sustainability. Advanced coatings and fire-retardant properties are also important considerations for various applications, including wind energy sector components such as wind turbine blades and recycled or sustainable materials for smart and functional textiles.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Application



Construction



Transportation



Electrical And Electronics



Wind-energy

Others

Type



Woven Fiberglass Fabric

Nonwoven Fiberglass Fabric

Geography



APAC



North America



Europe



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

