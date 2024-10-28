Dentistry In Middletown's CBCT Scanner Enhances Post-Tooth Extraction Care

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Jake UramMIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES - Dentistry in Middletown, led by Dr. Jake Uram, is excited to announce the acquisition of a state-of-the-art cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) scanner. This advanced three-dimensional X-ray machine significantly enhances the practice's ability to provide hundreds of patients in the Middletown community with superior cosmetic and restorative dental care, especially following tooth extractions.In recent months, the practice has seen an influx of patients in Middletown, DE, requiring tooth removal, but the journey shouldn't end with the extraction . Timely and effective follow-up treatments can prevent negative consequences to a patient's health and personal life. "When someone has a tooth extracted, the area will shrivel up if it isn't properly grafted. Over time, adjacent teeth can drift into the gap,” explains Dr. Uram.“By grafting the extraction socket and promptly replacing the missing tooth with an implant, bridge, or removable prosthesis, we can save our patients a lot of pain and expense."The new CBCT scanner helps with both the extraction and tooth replacement process. The scans can reveal unique anatomical structures, like extra tooth roots or nearby nerves, that require consideration during treatment. This comprehensive imagery also allows for more precise and efficient placement of dental implants and other restorations. CBCT complements the practice's other technologies, like intraoral scanners, giving patients a full picture of their oral health and highlighting the purpose of follow-up care.That follow-up care, whatever form it takes, is available at Dentistry in Middletown. Dr. Uram's expertise extends to crowns, bridges, dentures, and implants. No matter what a patient chooses, the practice is committed to a personalized concierge approach. "Unfortunately, healthcare has become a 'churn and burn' industry where seeing a higher volume of patients takes priority over taking care of patients the right way. I don't believe that mentality belongs in dentistry, " asserts Dr. Uram. "We will always go out of our way to accommodate our patients and make them feel comfortable. "Middletown, DE, residents who need an extraction or tooth replacement can contact Dentistry in Middletown to receive dental care enhanced by CBCT technology. After the initial consultation, patients have the opportunity for an additional consultation at no charge to review all of their concerns and any additional questions. That's the spirit of the practice-advanced dentistry curated for each patient.Contact Dentistry in Middletown at:Phone: (302) 449-6810E-mail: ...Address: 232 Dove Run Centre Dr,Middletown, DE 19709

