Ludlow Creek Wins“Song Of The Year” At Nashville's 2024 Josie Music Awards

Mercy

The Ludlow Creek Album

Ludlow Creek

The Southwestern Ohio-based and Award winning band, Ludlow Creek, wins with their song“Mercy”.

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Americana/Roots Rock band, Ludlow Creek, is very honored and humbled to have their song“Mercy” selected as the 2024“Song of the Year” in the“Americana Duo / Group” category at the 2024 Josie Awards.Accepting for the group at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville yesterday evening (October 27, 2024), were their guitarists/vocalists and the song's writers Allen Seals and Dave Benson.“Mercy” speaks to people chasing after a relationship that's bad or watching someone else headed for trouble. Allen Seals and Dave Benson teamed up on lyrics that resonate with the experience of getting caught and blinded by unrequited love and unresolved emotions.“Mercy” is a story about chemistry igniting a pursuit, rejection, and going back for more.“Good sense goes to hell when something holy is for sale...”Though“Nobody ever sees it comin'...” Ludlow Creek rousingly moves the listener through the twists and turns of the journey to relationship hell and back.“Lord have mercy - I've seen what Mercy can do”.Ludlow Creek is no stranger to success. Their earlier single,“Stoney Lonesome Road,” reached #51 on the UK iTunes Rock Songs chart, and their Christmas single,“This Baby Boy,” reached #1 on the UK iTunes charts. The band has already won awards at the 2022 and 2023 International Singer Songwriter Association (ISSA) Awards, and in 2024 they were multi-category finalists for Nashville's Josie Music Awards and the ISSA Music Awards.“Mercy” is the third single off of Ludlow Creek's latest album that was released in March of 2024. The self-titled album (“Ludlow Creek”) and the single“Mercy” are available for listeners on all major streaming platforms.For more information on Ludlow Creek, visit them on Spotify, YouTube , Facebook , and at .

