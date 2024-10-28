7 Short-Haul Destinations To Visit For A Memorable Celebration This Diwali

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India The Diwali long weekend is the perfect time for a getaway with your family and friends. Relax, rejuvenate and make memories at these stunning properties that offer an exquisite combination of rare, immersive and unforgettable experiences.

Whether you are looking at dramatic landscapes, wellness getaway, island relaxation, countryside or local explorations, these 7 locations will set your mood for celebrations –



Soneva Fushi - 1 Bedroom Water Reserve with Slide





1. Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani, Maldives -



Enjoy a dazzling Diwali at the award-winning Maldives resorts. With both Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani easily accessed from India's main travel hubs, reconnect with family and friends and rediscover the Slow Life, surrounded by the beauty of nature. The

holiday line-up is designed to delight all ages: unforgettable dining that celebrates India's rich culinary heritage; acclaimed visiting chefs to tempt your tastebuds; fun-packed festivities at The Den; and the chance to unwind with daily yoga and sessions with world-renowned wellness specialists at Soneva Soul.

The Soneva Stars programme celebrates the diverse array of guest activities and experiences on offer, ranging from Michelin-starred chefs to sporting legends and acclaimed therapists.

Culinary

-

Chantelle Nicholson, a multi-award-winning chef owner of Apricity, London, Award-winning chefs Ajay Chopra

and

Ravinder Bhogal, Champagne house

Maison Duval-Leroy, acclaimed sommelier

Søren Ørbek Ledet

and master mixologist

Kevin Diedrich.

Sports -

Exclusive coaching sessions with football legend

Peter Crouch, tennis star

Marta Kostyuk

and swimming icons

Therese Alshammar and Johan Wallberg.

Wellness & Relaxation

- Equipped with more than three decades of experience in holistic wellness, Eduardo Sierra is a therapeutic and beauty masseur and physical trainer specialising in musculoskeletal pain prevention and relief.



Astronomy - Uncover the mysteries of the universe with astronomer

Petr Horálek.





2. Amankora, Bhutan -



Ancient rituals passed down through the generations lie at the heart of the festive season at Amankora. In the stillness of its valleys, vivid cultural experiences offer a window into the singular character of this extraordinary place. From traditional performances of Bhutanese folk tales to blessings in historic temples and celebratory feasts crafted from local ingredients, Amankora invites you to discover how this part of the world unites to mark this special time of year.





3. Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort, Thailand –

Located about a 4-hour flight from India, this riverside sanctuary in bustling Bangkok offers luxury by the Chao Phraya River and easy access to the city's vibrant markets and temples. During Diwali, you can explore Spice Spoons cooking classes, indulge in Muay Thai lessons, or unwind with a signature spa treatment. The resort also offers river cruises and a boat shuttle service, allowing you to explore the city with ease.





Aman-i-Khas, India - Resort, Exterior





4. Aman-i-Khas, India (Ranthambore) –

On the edge of Ranthambore National Park, against the beautiful backdrop of the Aravalli Hills, the luxurious 10-tented Aman-i-Khas offers incomparable privacy and daily safaris seeking out the reserve's wildlife. Aman-i-Khas eagerly awaits your return from daily game drives and cultural excursions with a festive schedule of events specially curated to enhance your stay.





At the camp, Diwali comes to life with the warm glow of hundreds of handmade diyas, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The in-house crafted lamps welcome Goddess Lakshmi, dispelling negativity and welcoming light. Join the Puja ceremony on the lawn to welcome the Goddess at Aman-i-Khás. Afterwards, come together to enjoy traditional Diwali sweets and a special festive menu prepared by the chefs.





5. Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Dubai –

Only a 3-hour flight from major Indian cities, this iconic resort located on Dubai's famous Palm Jumeirah offers luxury villas with direct lagoon access. Spend Diwali enjoying the vibrant energy of Dubai, exploring its world-class shopping, or simply relaxing in an overwater villa with stunning views of the Arabian Gulf. The resort also offers water sports, spa treatments, and beachfront dining.





6. Amanwella, Sri Lanka –

Designed for blissful seclusion

and natural exploration,

the

contemporary Amanwella beach

resort claims a vast swathe of golden sand fringed with coconut palms

and lies

close to

revered temples, rolling tea plantations and

Sri Lanka's finest

National Parks.

To make the days even more special, Amanwella has curated a programme of cultural experiences, culinary journeys and jubilant celebrations, designed to bring joy and light, and encouraging you to savour precious moments with loved ones in the Sri Lankan sunshine.





7. Avani Sepang Goldcoast Resort, Malaysia –

Only a 5-hour flight away, this resort offers overwater family villas with beautiful views of Malaysia's coastline. The AvaniKids Club ensures children have plenty to do, with treasure hunts, beach games, and creative activities. Families can take part in water sports like paddle boarding or cycling tours around the resort, while the Petit Bistro caters to the young ones with special menus and kid-friendly dining options.