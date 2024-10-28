عربي


Four Family Members Fatally Shot In South Waziristan's Sarwekai Tehsil

10/28/2024 9:56:22 AM

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In South Waziristan's Sarwekai tehsil, unknown assailants opened fire on a vehicle, killing four members of the same family.

DPO South Waziristan Upper, Malik Habib, confirmed the incident, stating that the attackers targeted the car in the Madi Jon area, leaving all four passengers dead at the scene.

The bodies have been transported to a nearby hospital for post-mortem examination. According to the DPO, the deceased were residents of Shakai tehsil and belonged to a single family. Investigation efforts are underway as authorities work to identify and apprehend the suspects.

Tribal News Network

