Four Family Members Fatally Shot In South Waziristan's Sarwekai Tehsil
Date
10/28/2024 9:56:22 AM
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)
In South Waziristan's Sarwekai tehsil, unknown assailants opened fire on a vehicle, killing four members of the same family.
DPO South Waziristan Upper, Malik Habib, confirmed the incident, stating that the attackers targeted the car in the Madi Jon area, leaving all four passengers dead at the scene.
Also Read: Stray Dog attacks Spark Concern in Batkhela Amid Vaccine Shortage
The bodies have been transported to a nearby hospital for post-mortem examination. According to the DPO, the deceased were residents of Shakai tehsil and belonged to a single family. Investigation efforts are underway as authorities work to identify and apprehend the suspects.
MENAFN28102024000189011041ID1108825109
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.