My Speaking Score: How John Healy Revolutionized TOEFL Speaking Prep With Data-Driven Technology

John Healy, Founder of My Speaking Score

John Healy's My Speaking Score uses AI and ETS's SpeechRaterTM to provide personalized TOEFL Speaking feedback, empowering users to achieve their goals.

- John Healy

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ottawa, Ontario – October 26, 2024 – In the ever-evolving landscape of language learning, John Healy has established a name synonymous with innovation and personalized coaching. As the founder of My Speaking Score , Healy is transforming how individuals prepare for the notoriously challenging TOEFL Speaking section by merging technology with human connection and deep cultural insights.

A Journey of Unexpected Transformations

Healy's journey began in the field of IT consulting before a life-changing decision led him to sell everything and move to South Korea. Immersing himself in the culture for 15 years, he became a prominent educator and advocate for English learners. The experience not only deepened his passion for teaching but also provided him with unique insights into the challenges faced by non-native speakers.

“It's about understanding the hopes and dreams of people learning English,” Healy reflects.“I saw how crucial it is to have the right support.”

The Birth of My Speaking Score

The idea for My Speaking Score took root during Healy's transition to online coaching. He encountered students who repeatedly faced challenges with the TOEFL Speaking section, despite putting in extensive effort. Realizing the need for more targeted support, Healy helped one persistent student achieve the required score after multiple failed attempts. The success led to a significant boost in the student's career and income, solidifying Healy's belief in the potential of focused coaching.

Motivated by this impact, Healy decided to scale his approach using technology. He founded My Speaking Score with a mission to democratize access to high-quality, data-driven TOEFL Speaking coaching. By licensing ETS's SpeechRater TM technology, My Speaking Score offers precise feedback based on proven tools used in official TOEFL assessments.

A Laser-Focused Approach to Mastery

Rather than adopting a one-size-fits-all strategy, My Speaking Score hones in on the Speaking section of TOEFL. This narrow focus enables the platform to offer specialized tools and coaching for a skill set that requires more than just fluency. Users receive feedback on their pronunciation, vocabulary, and presentation skills-key factors in conquering the TOEFL Speaking test.

“It's about being the absolute best at one thing,” says Healy.“And that's why we're laser-focused on speaking.”

Personalized Support, Data-Driven Insights

At the core of My Speaking Score is an innovative credit system that lets users submit recorded responses for analysis. Using ETS's SpeechRaterTM and e-rater® technologies, the platform generates detailed reports, providing users with actionable insights to improve their performance. This dynamic feedback loop is constantly refined based on real-world data, making the platform a frontrunner in the TOEFL prep industry.

My Speaking Score isn't limited to AI-generated feedback. Healy offers an“Elite” tier, providing users with a one-on-one coaching call-a rare opportunity to strategize directly with the founder.

Looking to the Future: Project Scorpion

In addition to ongoing improvements, Healy is spearheading a new initiative code-named“Scorpion.” This ambitious project aims to transform My Speaking Score into an all-encompassing training platform that offers real-time test creation, adaptive feedback, and comprehensive progress tracking. Scorpion represents a leap forward in personalized, data-powered learning for TOEFL Speaking prep.

“Scorpion will elevate our platform from an assessment tool to a dynamic learning space,” Healy shares.“It's about giving each user a personal TOEFL speaking tutor, powered by AI.”

A Community of Learners

What sets My Speaking Score apart is its commitment to creating a supportive community. Healy and his team actively engage with users through forums, blogs, and social media, providing not only expert advice but also encouragement and inspiration.

About My Speaking Score

Founded by John Healy, My Speaking Score is an AI-powered TOEFL Speaking preparation platform dedicated to helping users achieve their goals. By licensing SpeechRaterTM technology from ETS and combining it with personalized coaching, My Speaking Score offers a unique, data-driven approach to mastering the TOEFL Speaking section. With over 50,000 users worldwide, the platform continues to grow and innovate, redefining what's possible in language learning.

For more information, visit .

