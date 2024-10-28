Vuzix To Discuss Its Industry-Leading Waveguide And AI/AR Smart Glasses Solutions At The Thinkequity Conference 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI ), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of AI/AR smart glasses, technologies and optical components, is pleased to announce that the Company will be attending and presenting at the ThinkEquity 2024, being held at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City on October 30, 2024.

Vuzix Chief Executive Officer and President Paul Travers is scheduled to present at 10:00 AM EST at this event.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay and can be accessed directly at or in the Company's Investor Relations portal at .

The company will also be available for one-on-one meetings at the conference and registered attendees are invited to schedule a meeting with management via the event website.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of AI driven Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company's products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 400 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and the augmented reality wearables field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2024 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI ) with offices in: Rochester, NY; and Kyoto and Okayama, Japan.

For more information, visit the Vuzix website , Twitter and Facebook pages.

Vuzix Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations,

Vuzix Corporation

[email protected]

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – [email protected]



