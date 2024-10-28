Motortrend Names Lincoln Nautilus 2025 SUV Of The Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MotorTrend recently announced the Lincoln Nautilus as the 2025 SUV of the Year award winner. Lincoln's premium SUV stood out from competitors thanks to its elegant and sporty exterior, excellent driver assist features, interior comfort, and user-friendly, in-vehicle digital experience system.



The Nautilus takes the Lincoln brand to the next level with an x-factor that captivated MotorTrend's judges and ultimately placed the midsize luxury two-row crossover SUV at the top of the podium.



Ed Loh, MotorTrend Group's Head of Editorial explained how the right SUV is the perfect combination of style, comfort, and a first-class driving experience and the Nautilus delivers on every front. Each occupant, including backseat passengers, feels valued.



For more information, please visit .

Scott Shaffstall

MotorTrend

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

LinkedIn

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.