Saudia Records 10% Growth In Guest Transportation For Q3 2024

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has reported significant growth in its operational performance for the third quarter of 2024, according to its latest performance report. The airline transported over nine million guests, marking a 10% increase compared to the same period in 2023. This achievement was supported by more than 49,500 flights, reflecting a 9% increase in flight operations. Additionally, Saudia logged 146,700 flight hours, representing an 11% increase over last year, with an impressive on-time performance rate of 87.8%.





Saudia Q3 2024 Infographic







Internationally, Saudia carried over five million guests, reflecting a 9% growth, and on more than 21,900 flights, a 5% increase compared to last year. The airline's international fleet logged over 102,400 flight hours.





On the domestic front, Saudia served over four million guests, demonstrating a 12% increase, with more than 27,500 flights operated, marking a 13% increase. Domestic flight hours surpassed 44,200, with a commendable on-time performance rate of 91.5%.





H.E. Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group , stated, "The aviation industry is uniquely defined by its skilled workforce and cutting-edge systems that ensure sustained operational excellence. We remain committed to delivering innovative services that enhance the travel experience for our valued guests, and our new strategy meticulously addresses every aspect of air travel-from security and safety to expanding seating capacity to meet growing demand."





From January to September 2024, Saudia successfully transported over 25.3 million guests across 143,800 flights. Looking ahead, the addition of 131 new aircraft to Saudia's fleet will significantly expand flight offerings and seating capacity across its network of over 100 destinations spanning four continents. This growth will also introduce new international routes, aligning with the airline's strategy to connect the world to the Kingdom and support the ambitious goals of Saudi Vision 2030.





About Saudia

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East's largest airlines.





Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.





A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.





Saudia was recently recognized as the World's Most Improved Airline 2024 by Skytrax, marking the third time it has received this accolade, alongside 14 other distinguished awards. Saudia has also been awarded the "World Class Airline 2024" for the third consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline RatingsTM awards. Additionally, also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.





For more information on Saudia, please visit

.