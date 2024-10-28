UAB Partnerystės Projektai Keturi Notes Partial Redemption And Interest Payment

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UAB Partnerystės projektai keturi ("the Issuer ") is pleased to announce the Mandatory partial redemption of Notes and the semi-annual interest payment. The principal repayment constitutes 50% of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes (section 7.4 under Terms & Conditions). The Notes are being redeemed from each Noteholder on a pro rata basis.

As reported on 8 April 2024, the Project has been successfully constructed and handed over to the of National Defence of the Republic of Lithuania. Since then, compensation payments under the Public Private Partnership have been received and are partly being used for funding this redemption.

We remind the Noteholders that on 28 April 2025, there is a Voluntary redemption at the option of the Issuer (section 7.3 under the Terms & Conditions) for the remaining part of Notes.

On behalf of the Issuer:

Gediminas Tamašauskas

Head of Capital Markets