Trinidad And Tobago Fugitive Extradited To The United States For Crimes Against Children

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By US Embassy Trinidad & Tobago

PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad – The strong security cooperation between the United States and Trinidad and Tobago has scored another win with the extradition of a dual to face charges for crimes against children.

On October 23, Farzan Mohammed was extradited to the United States to face charges for 128 counts of sex crime offenses against children. He will face a possible sentence of over 40 years in prison. He was charged for the crimes in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in June 2023.

A warrant of arrest was issued for Mohammed in Pennsylvania in 2023 for crimes committed against children including rape, sexual assault, and child pornography. Mohammed fled the United States to Trinidad and Tobago in June 2023 after being charged. US law enforcement authorities requested a provisional arrest warrant for Mohammed, who was arrested in South Trinidad on April 9, 2024.

The Trinidad and Tobago Court of Appeal dismissed Mohammed's challenge to his extradition in September 2024, and he was committed into custody pending his extradition. On October 4, 2024, Reginald Armour, attorney-general and minister of legal affairs of Trinidad and Tobago, signed a warrant of removal for Mohammed.

Mohammed was escorted from Port of Spain to the United States by marshals from the United States Marshal Services and special agents from the US Diplomatic Security Service.

Playing key roles and critical to the successful extradition were the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), the central authority of the office of the attorney-general and ministry of legal affairs, Trinidad and Tobago Customs and Immigration, the Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago, the US Customs and Border Protection, the US Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

US ambassador Candace Bond, said:

“This latest extradition once again highlights the excellent and productive working relationship we currently enjoy between our US. federal law enforcement team at the embassy and all elements of Trinidad and Tobago law enforcement. We have made great strides together in our joint efforts to address crime in both our countries and bringing criminals to justice is the epitome of this success. We look forward to continuing this great partnership and many more successes like this one to come.”

