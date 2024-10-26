Vice Prez Jagdeep Dhankhar Meets Ex-PM H.D. Deve Gowda In B'luru

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 26 (IANS) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday met former Prime H.D. Deve Gowda at his residence here, during which both held discussions on several subjects including issues related to farmers.

Vice President Dhankhar was accompanied by his wife, Sudesh Dhankhar.

The Vice President also enquired about the of Deve Gowda's wife, Chennamma. He extended his wishes for her speedy recovery, expressing hopes that she would visit Delhi once she recuperates.

Deve Gowda, moved by this gesture, expressed his gratitude for the Vice President's warmth and affection, saying the visit had brought joy to the entire family.

The Vice President and his wife shared refreshments with the former Prime Minister and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy while holding discussions related to the nation's development.

They also enquired about the well-being of all family members, with the Vice President spending time with the children in the family.

Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy warmly welcomed the Vice President on his arrival and, after seeing him off, told the media: "The Vice President and former Prime Minister share a close bond based on mutual respect and friendship. The Vice President holds a great deal of regard for the former Prime Minister, which I have witnessed many times."

"Both leaders come from agricultural backgrounds, and much of their conversation centered on issues which are important for farmers. They discussed significant matters related to agricultural development," the Union Minister said.

H.D. Kumaraswamy further said that the Vice President had expressed interest in visiting Deve Gowda's residence during his previous trips to Bengaluru, fulfilling that wish eventually today (Saturday).

He added: "My mother is still in the hospital, and the Vice President extended his warm wishes for her recovery. We are truly indebted to him for the affection and respect he has shown."

H.D. Deve Gowda was the Prime Minister from June 1996 to April 1997.

He was also the 14th Chief Minister of Karnataka from 1994 to 1996.

Currently, Deve Gowda is a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha representing Karnataka.

He is the national president of the Janata Dal-Secular.