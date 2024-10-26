PM Modi To Virtually Inaugurate Three Medical Colleges In MP On Oct 29

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Oct 26 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate three new medical colleges, three nursing colleges and primary care centres in Madhya Pradesh on October 29, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced on Saturday.

During an interaction with the at the BJP headquarters in Bhopal, Yadav informed that PM Modi will inaugurate three medical colleges in Shivani, Neemach, and Mandsaur districts.

He said the development is part of the state government's commitment to strengthen the healthcare system of Madhya Pradesh.

"Besides medical colleges, three newly established nursing colleges and primary care units will also be virtually inaugurated by PM Modi on October 29," Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said.

Yadav further stated that he will attend the programme (inauguration) in Mandsaur, while Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel will be present in Shivani. Some other ministers will be attending the programme in Neemach.

Notably, it would be the second project PM Modi will be inaugurating in Madhya Pradesh within a span of 10 days. Earlier, on October 20, he had virtually inaugurated newly established Airport in Rewa district of Vindhya region.

Joining the launch of the airport in Rewa, CM Mohan Yadav announced that for the next month, passengers between Rewa and Bhopal will fly at Rs 999 fare only under the PM Narendra Modi's dedicated flight scheme.

Yadav further said,“While Rewa will get a series of domestic passenger flights in the coming weeks and months, the new airport will also have cargo flights in the future. As per the plan for the Rewa Airport, big planes will also take off and land here in the coming times.”

Rewa Airport, the first in the Vindhya region has been developed under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) -- UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) of the Central government and flight operations are expected to begin shortly.