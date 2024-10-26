5Th Edition Of Suraj Parkash Marwah Sahitya Ratan Awards Inaugurated At Global Literary Festival Noida

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, The 5th Edition of the prestigious Suraj Parkash Marwah Sahitya Ratan Awards was inaugurated as part of the 10th Global Literary Festival in Noida. The event was graced by distinguished dignitaries, including Her Excellency Eva Goras Vryonides, High Commissioner of Cyprus, Inderjeet Sharma, Director of the International Hindi Association USA, renowned poet Prem Bhardwaj 'Gyanbhikshu', Hiroyuki Nakano, Senior Director of JETRO Japan, Dr. Divik Ramesh, a celebrated author, and Her Excellency Capaya Rodriguez Gonzalez, Ambassador of Venezuela. Dr. D. R. Kaarthikeyan, former Director of the CBI, also took part in the ceremonial lighting of the lamp to commence the award function.



The Suraj Parkash Marwah Sahitya Ratan Award, established in honor of the late father of Dr. Sandeep Marwah, recognizes and promotes excellence in literature and writing across all forms and languages, including poetry, prose, and fiction. The award stands as a tribute to those who have significantly contributed to the literary world.



Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah expressed his deep emotional connection with the award, stating,“I am emotional about this award as it is named after my father. My father always emphasized the importance of education, reading, writing, speaking, and listening. He consistently encouraged everyone to come forward, strive for excellence, and do well in life.”



The event highlighted the enduring legacy of Suraj Parkash Marwah, whose values continue to inspire the promotion of literature and learning.



