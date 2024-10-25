Hempnewsbreaks Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. (GTVH) Receives Full Financial Commitment To Move Forward With Launch Of Freight Brokerage Division

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Golden Triangle Ventures (OTC: GTVH) , a multifaceted consulting company, has received the commitment required to launch an internal, full-service freight-brokerage business designed to significantly expand its logistics capabilities. GTVH made this announcement following the completed of Cargo Management Group from TK Zarro LLC; the acquisition includes a logistics operation, brokerage business, licenses and all associated assets. The announcement noted that the company received full financial support from TK Zarro to obtain state-of-the-art freight brokerage software, Transportation Management System (TMS), and load board subscriptions to streamline operations and improve service delivery.

The announcement also stated that the transition will include Cargo Management Group establishing a new location and call center to drive sales and manage operations efficiently as well as hiring and training skilled freight brokers, dispatchers and customer service representatives. In addition, the company is developing a comprehensive marketing strategy to attract new clients and build strong industry partnerships.“Management is working to complete the full transition of Cargo Management Group and its logistics brokerage operation that can provide an additional income stream with a strong growth potential,” stated the company in the press release.“The new freight brokerage business will leverage current infrastructure that was recently acquired along with extensive industry relationships of Cargo Management Group, which generated nearly $3 million in revenue for 2023. The recent acquisition includes a portfolio of contracts with industry leaders such as J.B. Hunt, C.H. Robinson, Coyote Logistics and Echo Global Logistics. These established partnerships will enable Cargo Management Group to provide comprehensive logistics solutions, including freight brokerage services, to its diverse clientele. After the full transition of the business is complete, Cargo Management Group looks forward to providing the unique ability to fully meet clients' needs with its assets and manage overflow through brokerage services.”

About Golden Triangle Ventures Inc.

Golden Triangle Ventures is a multifaceted consulting company, which operates as the parent business pursuing ventures in the health, entertainment and technology sectors along with others that provide synergistic value to these three core divisions. The company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities within these areas of business. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment in these marketplaces. The company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen its products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent the three sectors the company aims to do business in. Golden Triangle Ventures is highly focused on acquiring a well-diversified portfolio of companies under one umbrella, which are all managed and owned by the company. An amazing team of professionals support each division and continue to help Golden Triangle Ventures grow daily. For more information about the company, please visit

.

