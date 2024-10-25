IICO Concludes Promotion Program For Moderate Islam In El-Salvador

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti International Islamic Charity Organization (IICO) has concluded the project "kawader," graduating 100 promoters of the Islamic culture, with 25 individuals converting to Islam in El-Salavador.

The IICO said in a press release on Thursday that the USD 56,400 project had been launched in response to the great need for promoting the Islamic culture among the Muslims and other segments of the society in El-Salvador.

A number of fresh scholars had been prepared to spread the moderate message of Islam, it said, adding that five mosques were readied to host the new cadres for promoting Islam.

Up to 12 monthly gatherings had been organized for 24 days, with emphasis on teaching participants basics of the Islamic sharia. (end)

az













MENAFN25102024000071011013ID1108817642