85Th FIG Congress Kicks Off In Doha

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The 85th of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) officially began yesterday in Doha, welcoming over 500 delegates from 157 countries. The three-day event gathers representatives from national gymnastics federations across the globe.

The opening session was attended by Jassim bin Rashid al-Buenain, Secretary-General of the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC), and FIG President Morinari Watanabe.

Ali al-Hitmi, First Vice-President of FIG and President of the Qatar Gymnastics Federation, expressed his pride in the record-breaking participation at this year's Congress, underscoring the significance of Qatar's role in the international sports community.

Al-Hitmi highlighted Qatar's key contributions to the growth of gymnastics globally and expressed his gratitude to the QOC for its support in making the event a success. Sara Khalid Nasser al-Mesnad, Assistant Director of International Co-operation and Communication at the QOC, also welcomed the delegates.

“Over the years, Qatar has built a reputation as a global sporting hub – not only because of the events we host, but because of the people who make it all possible, such as Ali al-Hitmi,” al-Mesnad said.“As a founding member and current President of the Qatar Gymnastics Federation al-Hitmi has devoted his career to advancing gymnastics in Qatar, the region, and beyond. His leadership has fostered an environment where athletes can thrive.”

“This Congress arrives at a pivotal moment for gymnastics. The decisions made here will shape the sport's future for many years to come. Qatar is committed to supporting that future, not just through hosting events, but through the dedication of our leaders and administrators who continuously contribute to gymnastics' global development.”

FIG President Watanabe commended Qatar for hosting the 85th Congress and acknowledged Doha's integral role in promoting gymnastics on the world stage. He highlighted Qatar's enduring support for the sport through its collaboration with FIG, including the annual hosting of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup at Aspire Dome. Watanabe also praised Doha's standing as a premier global sports capital.

On October 25, delegates will vote to elect FIG's new governing bodies, including the President, three Vice-Presidents, seven Executive Committee members, and 21 Council members, with quotas for continental representation. Additionally, elections will be held for the President and six members of the Gymnastics for All Committee, as well as for the Presidents and six members of the Technical Committees for each of FIG's seven disciplines. Notably, Parkour will have its own Technical Committee for the first time. Two auditors will also be elected.

The Congress will welcome five new national gymnastics federations: Antigua and Barbuda, Cote d'Ivoire, Guinea, Kenya and Zambia. Upon approval, this will bring the total number of FIG-affiliated federations to 164.

Delegates will also hear reports from the independent Gymnastics Ethics Foundation and the FIG Foundation for Solidarity, along with updates on safeguarding measures, the ASOIF Good Governance report, and insights from the new National Federation-Insights project, which aims to strengthen understanding of FIG's global membership.

Furthermore, proposed amendments to the FIG Statutes include the introduction of Paragymnastics as a new competitive discipline within FIG.

