U.S. Sanctions Sudan Military's Arms Procurement Chief Working With Iran, Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States Treasury Department announced sanctions against the chief of a specialized unit of the Sudanese that managed arms procurement, including through Iran and Russia, to the conflict in the country.

That's according to a press release from the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC ), reports Ukrinform.

"Today, the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned Mirghani Idris Suleiman... for leading the Sudanese Armed Forces' (SAF) efforts to acquire weapons for use in its ongoing war with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF)," the statement said.

At the same time, it is specified that Idris Suleiman played a key role in concluding arms deals that fueled the brutal war in the region. He served as Director General of Defense Industries System (DIS), the SAF's primary production and procurement arm.

The US in June 2023 imposed sanctions on DIS for complicity in actions and policies that threaten peace, security and stability in Sudan. Moreover, the authorities of this country continued to purchase weapons mainly through Iran and Russia, which further fueled the conflict in the region.